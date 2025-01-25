How to get the Black Greatsword (Guts's Sword) - Remnant 2 Just in case you run into any dragons, you might want to get your hands on this slab of metal in Remnant 2.

Good games like Remnant 2 are never afraid to pay homage to their inspirations or just things that they like. That is why you can get the Black Greatsword, a pretty clear reference to Guts's massive sword, the Dragon Slayer from the manga Berserk. It might be massive, thick, and far too rough, but this is how to add it to your arsenal.

How to get Guts's sword in Remnant 2

Source: Shacknews

The first thing you will need to do is own the The Dark Horizon DLC, as the sword was added in that expansion. Once you have it installed, make your way to Brabus in Ward 13 and buy every weapon that he has for sale. If you have never bought any of them before, you might need quite a bit of money for this. Once his inventory is empty just back out and then talk to him again.

This will cause him to talk for a while before telling you that he has something for you and will give you the Black Metal Bars. He will also tell you that McCabe will likely be very interested in them. Now, head to McCabe in her workshop and chat with her. She will have a new dialogue option that says, "I have something for you to look at."

Source: Shacknews

Give her the Black Metal Bars, and then go and explore the game world, as she will need some time to work on the sword. I did two full dungeons and then made my way back to her. She then had another dialogue option where I got to ask her if she was done yet, and then she gave me the sword.

The Black Greatsword hits for 120 damage, with a 15% critical chance, a 110% weak spot damage modifier, and a 25% stagger modifier. You can also charge up by holding the melee button for a heavy attack, growing up to ten stacks that will do increased damage.

If you are looking for a good pistol to back up this titanic sword, then make sure you read our guide on how to get the Rune Pistol, and be sure to check out our Remnant 2 page for more helpful guides.