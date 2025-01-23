How to get the Rune Pistol - Remnant 2 A powerful sidearm that will hurt enemies and heal you, the Rune Pistol will take some work to get in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 has a plethora of weapons to choose from, and it's fair to say that some of the harder-to-get options can be real game-changers. The Rune Pistol will do plenty of damage while also helping to heal you and other players, making it a fantastic option for high-difficulty runs when things get scary.

How to get the Rune Pistol in Remnant 2

To get the Rune Pistol, you will need to craft it by visiting Nimue in Losomn and giving her the Decrepit Rune. You can get the Decrepit Rune by finding the Ravenous Medallion and giving it to the Nightweavers Web. Yes, that sure is a lot of words, especially if you are new to the game, so let's dive into the details.

Where to find the Ravenous Medallion

The first thing to do is find the Ravenous Medallion, which can be found in the kitchen near the Great Hall in Losomn. The Great Hall is a random area on Losomn, so explore your map fully to find it. If you don't get it, you will need to reroll it at the World Stone. Visit the stone at Ward 13 and select an Adventure in Losomn. You can only do this after you have finished Losomn fully in campaign mode, so keep that in mind. It's also a pretty bad idea to reroll your campaign as you lose all progress, so make sure you don't do that.

The best starting area to aim for is Morrow Parish, as it will lead you to the Great Hall, and the other destinations you need for this quest in one adventure, hopefully.

When you get to the Great Hall, explore the area fully and make sure you head upstairs to the kitchen. You will find the Ravenous Medallion at the back of that room, glowing a bright red on a countertop. This medallion can be used for two purposes. It can be used to open the door to the Great Feast, or it can be traded for the Rune Pistol. Make sure you don't use it to get access to the feast, or it will be used up, and you won't be able to get the Rune Pistol without rerolling the adventure and finding it again.

Where to find the Nightweavers Web

Now, for the second part, which is trading the Ravenous Medallion for the Decrepit Rune, you will need to find The Tormented Asylum in Losomn. This requires you to keep playing the game until you happen across the Nightweaver attacking some poor soul in the Glistening Cloister area of Losomn. They will be scared away, and you can loot the Soulkey Tribute from the victim's body.

Now, this is a story boss, so you have no way to miss it, so just keep on playing and exploring until you find the Glistening Cloister. Once you have the Soulkey Tribute, head for the Morrow Sanatorium, which is the second section of Morrow Parish, if you haven't already found it.

You should have this area if you rolled a Morrow Parish starting zone. Just play through the dungeons until you come out in the second part of the Parish region. In the Sanatorium, explore it fully if you have never been here, as it contains some nice loot. After that, head for the basement, where you can find a strange tangle of cobwebs. Give the Soulkey Tribute to it, and this will bring you to the Tormented Asylum, where you can fight the Nightweaver boss.

Now, when you get teleported to the Tormented Asylum, walk down the corridor and into a cell on the left. Here, you will find more cobwebs to which you can feed items. Give it the Ravenous Medallion, and you will get the Decrepit Rune in return. You can now either continue on to fight the Nightweaver, or make your way to Nimue.

Important Note: Due to the nature of the world construction in Remnant 2, there is no guarantee as to which area you will find first. You might even run into Nimue first before finding either the Sanatorium or the Cloister; that is just the nature of the game. The important thing is your start area needs to be Morrow Parish for the best chance of getting them all in one run, but mainly because you need the Nightweaver to be the world boss.

Where to find Nimue

Nimue is found at a location called Nimue's Retreat. When the Nightweaver is the world boss, it will be its own node on the map. As usual, just keep exploring until you find it. She will actually send you on the hunt for the Nightweaver, but this can happen after you reach the Sanatorium the first time. It may be that only after you return there the second time can you find the Nightweaver boss in the Tormented Asylum.

All said and done, this can take you a while, but it is worth it, as the Rune Pistol is a very solid weapon that offers group healing. Thanks to the Soulbrand effect, enemies within 25 meters are branded for 25 seconds. If you kill them, they leave behind an Echo for 15 seconds, which can be picked, granting a 25% maximum health heal, which is substantial. Be sure to check out our Remnant 2 page for more guides.