Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 24: Steam Real-Time Strategy Fest

After a slow first few weeks, things are picking up on the PC deals front. Steam has a lot to celebrate this weekend with the launch of the Steam Real-Time Strategy Sale. Someone heard that people like RTS games. Well, there are RTS games on top of RTS games as part of this weekend's sale, but that's not all from Valve's storefront. The pre-order discount for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is now a launch week discount, as it's still 30 percent off. The best of Xbox is on sale to celebrate the recent Developer Direct. And those who are interested in trying out Diablo 4 can dive into a free weekend right now.

Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store has kicked off a few weeks of Epic Savings, featuring deals on a handful of recent releases. The Humble Store has launched its Winter Sale, marking the kickoff of another of 2025's first major sales. Speaking of which, the Ubisoft Store is celebrating the Lunar New Year with significant discounts across Ubisoft's catalog.

I'm out on assignment next week, so the weekend deals feature will likely be on break next Friday. I'll see you all in February!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Monster Hunter Bundle and save more with the more items you buy. Select between Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Kit, Monster Hunter World Deluxe Kit, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit. Get 2 for $9.99 or get all 8 for $24.99.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the coupon code JAN15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Against the Storm, Jagged Alliance 3, Blasphemous 2, Beneath Oresa, Fort Solis, Boxes: Lost Fragments, Dordogne, and The Pegasus Expedition. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more to get Truck Racer. Pay $5 or more to also receive FIA European Truck Racing Championship, V-Rally 4, WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge. Pay $9 or more to also receive Monster Truck Championship, WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship, and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2. Pay $16 or more to also receive WRC Generations: The FIA WRC Official Game, Overpass 2, and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments. Or let us know how you're enjoying your new games by jumping into the Official Shacknews Community Discord.