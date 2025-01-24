Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 24: Steam Real-Time Strategy Fest

After a slow first few weeks, things are picking up on the PC deals front. Steam has a lot to celebrate this weekend with the launch of the Steam Real-Time Strategy Sale. Someone heard that people like RTS games. Well, there are RTS games on top of RTS games as part of this weekend's sale, but that's not all from Valve's storefront. The pre-order discount for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is now a launch week discount, as it's still 30 percent off. The best of Xbox is on sale to celebrate the recent Developer Direct. And those who are interested in trying out Diablo 4 can dive into a free weekend right now.
Elsewhere, the Epic Games Store has kicked off a few weeks of Epic Savings, featuring deals on a handful of recent releases. The Humble Store has launched its Winter Sale, marking the kickoff of another of 2025's first major sales. Speaking of which, the Ubisoft Store is celebrating the Lunar New Year with significant discounts across Ubisoft's catalog.
I'm out on assignment next week, so the weekend deals feature will likely be on break next Friday. I'll see you all in February!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Diablo 4 Expansion Bundle - $41.99 (40% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Escape Academy - FREE until 1/23
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Death's Door - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 1/29)
- Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/18)
- Elite Dangerous - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/25)
- Jurassic World Evolution - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/25)
- Eastern Exorcist - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Epic Savings
- Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection - $35.99 (60% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria - $15.99 (36% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination Deluxe Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- Disco Elysium - $9.99 (75% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $17.99 (55% off)
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dustborn - $11.99 (60% off)
- Pepper Grinder - $8.99 (40% off)
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition - $17.49 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy - $22.49 (55% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store Epic Savings Sale.
Fanatical
Build Your Own Monster Hunter Bundle and save more with the more items you buy. Select between Monster Hunter Rise, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Monster Hunter World, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Deluxe Kit, Monster Hunter World Deluxe Kit, and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Deluxe Kit. Get 2 for $9.99 or get all 8 for $24.99.
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $28.79 (36% off)
- Silent Hill 2 [Steam] - $43.39 (38% off)
- Castlevania Dominus Collection [Steam] - $18.74 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hitman World of Assassination [Steam] - $22.74 (68% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.39 (61% off)
- Marvel's Midnight Suns [Steam] - $8.39 (86% off)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg [Steam] - $14.09 (53% off)
- You Suck at Parking Complete Edition [Steam] - $3.09 (85% off)
Gamebillet
- Balatro [Steam] - $10.47 (30% off)
- Planet Coaster 2 [Steam] - $39.49 (21% off)
- Cities: Skylines 2 [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Elden Ring [Steam] - $44.49 (26% off)
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Farming Simulator 25 [Steam] - $37.29 (25% off)
- Tekken 8 [Steam] - $35.95 (49% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [Steam] - $46.69 (22% off)
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- The Last of Us Part 1 [Steam] - $41.95 (30% off)
- God of War [Steam] - $27.99 (44% off)
- Returnal [Steam] - $33.95 (43% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $18.89 (69% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $19.95 (67% off)
- Days Gone [Steam] - $18.99 (62% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite [Steam] - $8.00 (80% off)
Gamersgate
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 [Steam] - $44.15 (26% off)
- Assetto Corsa EVO [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Windblown [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dave the Diver [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- Pacific Drive [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden [Steam] - $25.29 (49% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Atomic Heart [Steam] - $20.98 (65% off)
- Chorus [Steam] - $21.99 (45% off)
- Detroit: Become Human [Steam] - $11.52 (71% off)
GamesPlanet
- Star Wars Outlaws [Ubisoft] - $41.00 (42% off)
- Assetto Corsa EVO [Steam Early Access] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora [Ubisoft] - $25.49 (64% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human Reloaded Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent [Steam] - $16.99 (58% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $12.50 (50% off)
- Astroneer [Steam] - $9.24 (69% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Doom + Doom 2 [Steam] - $3.89 (61% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- The Plucky Squire - $22.49 (25% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $46.39 (42% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Prime Gaming Freebies (sorted by expiration date)
- Moonscars - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/19)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 2/19)
- The Outer Worlds - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/5)
- GRIP - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 3/19)
- BioShock 2 Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming (Must claim before 4/9)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 (60% off)
- System Shock - "$15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $6.59 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Anniversary Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition Deluxe - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind GOTY Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the coupon code JAN15 to save 15% off the regular retail price of any PC game. Exclusions apply.
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Assetto Corsa EVO [Steam Early Access] - $26.87 (33% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $44.09 (37% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $33.74 (33% off)
- Frostpunk 2 [Steam] - $28.79 (36% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader [Steam] - $27.49 (45% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $21.25 (57% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $7.04 (65% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of January, you'll receive Against the Storm, Jagged Alliance 3, Blasphemous 2, Beneath Oresa, Fort Solis, Boxes: Lost Fragments, Dordogne, and The Pegasus Expedition. These activate on Steam. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more to get Truck Racer. Pay $5 or more to also receive FIA European Truck Racing Championship, V-Rally 4, WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge. Pay $9 or more to also receive Monster Truck Championship, WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship, and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2. Pay $16 or more to also receive WRC Generations: The FIA WRC Official Game, Overpass 2, and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3. These activate on Steam.
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 16 Complete Edition [Steam] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio [Steam] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure [Steam] - $34.99 (30% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Sonic X Shadow Generations [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- The Plucky Squire [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Persona 3 Reload [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth [Steam] - $34.99 (50% off)
- Yars Rising [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Manor Lords [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Starfield [Steam] - $41.99 (40% off)
- RoboCop: Rogue City [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Talos Principle 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Remnant 2 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler 2 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Rogue Legacy 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Naughty Pack [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Survey Scramble [Steam] - $7.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 10 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Darktide [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cult of the Lamb [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Card Shark [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Ubisoft] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece [Steam] - $64.99 (35% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $10.49 (85% off)
- Tropico 6: El Prez Edition [Steam] - $15.74 (65% off)
- Gang Beasts [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- Quake 2 [Steam] - $3.99 (60% off)
- That's just a small sample of everything available. Check out the Humble Store's Winter Sale 2025.
Ubisoft Store
- Ubisoft Lunar New Year Sale
- Star Wars Outlaws - $41.99 (40% off)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - $28.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $20.00 (60% off)
- The Crew Motorfest - $21.00 (70% off)
- Far Cry 6 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Watch Dogs Legion - $9.00 (85% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $12.00 (80% off)
- Anno 1800 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands - $10.00 (80% off)
- Uno - $4.00 (60% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Lunar New Year Sale.
Steam
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - $48.99 (30% off)
- Palworld [Steam Early Access] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Assetto Corsa EVO [Steam Early Access] - $31.99 (20% off)
- Windblown [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Metaphor: ReFantazio - $48.99 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Diablo 4 - $27.49 (45% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/27 @ 10AM PT)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition - $46.90 (48% off)
- Steam Real-Time Strategy Sale
- Frostpunk 2 - $35.09 (22% off)
- Age of Mythology: Retold - $20.09 (33% off)
- Sins of a Solar Empire 2 - $39.99 (20% off)
- Company of Heroes 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars - $19.24 (45% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Last Train Home - $19.99 (50% off)
- Aliens: Dark Descent - $17.99 (55% off)
- Starship Troopers: Terran Command - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the Steam Real-Time Strategy Fest.
- Xbox Developer Direct
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 - $29.99 (40% off)
- Ara: History Untold - $38.99 (35% off)
- Halo Infinite (Campaign) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $9.99 (75% off)
- Forza Motorsport - $34.99 (50% off)
- DOOM Anthology - $28.30 (73% off)
- Ori: The Collection - $11.23 (78% off)
- More from the Steam Xbox Developer Direct Sale.
- Rockstar Games Sale
- Red Dead Redemption - $39.99 (20% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 - $14.98 (38% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 4: The Complete Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Bully Scholarship Edition - $5.24 (65% off)
- More from the Steam Rockstar Games Sale.
- Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth - $34.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - $19.99 (60% off)
- Lies of P - $35.99 (40% off)
- Psychonauts 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Thank Goodness You're Here - $13.99 (30% off)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 - $27.99 (60% off)
- Hunt: Showdown 1896 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Slay the Spire - $8.49 (66% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Party Animals - $11.99 (40% off)
- Arma 3 - $5.99 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 24: Steam Real-Time Strategy Fest