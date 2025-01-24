Nippon Ichi Software President Tetsuhisa Seko passes away at 54 After work at groups like SNK, Seko became president at NIS in mid-2023. His funeral will be held at the end of January.

The recent acting president and representative director of Nippon Ichi Software, Tetsuhisa Seko, has passed away. As a lead at Nippon Ichi Software, Seko oversaw business operations as the company developed games. Seko passed away at 54 years of age and no cause of death was provided. His funeral will be held in Kakamigahara City, Gifu Prefecture in Japan.

Tetsuhisa Seko’s passing was reported this week by Japanese news outlet Jiji, as spotted by Gematsu. Seko’s work in the game industry spanned quite a few years at businesses and studios like SNK and Toshin. He came to Nippon Ichi Software in 2002 and had worked in several management positions. In July 2023, he was made President of the company and oversaw the release of several titles, including the recent Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero.

Tetsuhisa Seko's passing came just after the launch of Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero's recent release, but the studio is also involved in series such as Disgaea and Danganronpa.

Source: Nippon Ichi Software

Nippon Ichi Software is perhaps best known as the group behind the Disgaea series, which has continued with quite a few titles in its repertoire. The group has also published titles in the RPG Maker series, the Danganronpa series, the Legend of Heroes series and even indies like Nidhogg 2.

Seko’s passing comes suddenly and tragically. Stay tuned for any further updates or details.