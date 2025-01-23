New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Trying to avoid the cold in DayZ Experimental

Jan and Dusty continue their trip across Sakhal in search of new loot in DayZ Experimental.
Jan Ole Peek
2

Continuing the adventure across Sakhal in DayZ Frostline's Experimental branch, Jan and Dusty will set their sights on the newly added shipwreck on one of the Southern islands. The trip is long, cold, and filled with danger. Tune in to find out how they do!

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, mostly geared up and having had a pretty decent run last week, the duo will continue to try to survive and head South across the main island and over the ice floes. Their ultimate destination is a shipwreck which is rumored to contain keys that can open up containers filled with military loot. There are far more things that can go wrong than right tonight, so it should be a fun time.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Contributing Editor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. His current gaming schedule is dominating by simulations of all kinds, ranging from flight simulation, to racing, farming, and anything else that lets him live out fantasies without having to get up from his chair.

