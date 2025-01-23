ShackStream: Trying to avoid the cold in DayZ Experimental Jan and Dusty continue their trip across Sakhal in search of new loot in DayZ Experimental.

Continuing the adventure across Sakhal in DayZ Frostline's Experimental branch, Jan and Dusty will set their sights on the newly added shipwreck on one of the Southern islands. The trip is long, cold, and filled with danger. Tune in to find out how they do!

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, mostly geared up and having had a pretty decent run last week, the duo will continue to try to survive and head South across the main island and over the ice floes. Their ultimate destination is a shipwreck which is rumored to contain keys that can open up containers filled with military loot. There are far more things that can go wrong than right tonight, so it should be a fun time.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.