What is the start date of Nightwave: Nora's Mix Vol. 8? - Warframe Nora, the queen of the space waves in Warframe, is coming back with a new Nightwave event.

Nora Night, the soothing voice of all that space in, well... space, is bringing a new Nightwave event to Warframe. That means a refresh of the challenges, new rewards, and of course, the old stuff will all be disappearing, so make sure you finish it up before the new one starts.

What is the start date of Nightwave: Nora's Mix Vol. 8 in Warframe

Source: Digital Extremes

Nightwave: Nora’s Mix Vol. 8 begins on February 6th, around 2:30 p.m. ET. Nightwave: Nora’s Mix Vol. 7 will end on the same day, February 6th, at 2 p.m. ET. That means you will want to spend your earned Creds from the current season before Vol. 7 ends because they will all disappear. If there is absolutely nothing you need, you can at least convert them to Kuva.

The following challenges will all be removed from the rotation:

Your Move: Complete a game of Komi in Duviri.

Helping Hand: Rescue an animal in Duviri.

Feed Me More: Feed the Maw in Duviri.

Salutations: Visit Acrithis in Duviri.

No Mercy: Mercy Kill an Enemy This Challenge is now ‘Executioner: Kill 10 Enemies with Finishers,’ which includes Mercy Kills.



As for the new rewards, there are some very interesting items in the mix:

Big Bytes Pizza Sigil

Nightwave (Landing Craft) - Creds if owned!

Nightwave Atomicycle Livery

Heuris Polearm Skin - Creds if owned!

Lillian Floof

Jillian Floof

Vesper 77 Augment Mod

Battlecry Ink

Kubrow Boltor Armor

Aoi Origami Glyph

Tammpet Sugatra

Proto Necramech Skin - Creds if owned!

AX-52 Augment Mod

Glacia Syandana - Creds if owned!

Wireframe Ephemera

1999 Armor Set

Of major interest this time will be the Vesper 77 and AX-52 Augment mods. Both are fun weapons, but not really in the meta, so it would be great if these mods could perform similarly to previous Nightwave mods and bring a fun change that makes them just a little bit overpowered. Also, Wireframe Ephemera sounds quite nice, and I am eager to see the 1999 Armor Set, as I hope it has "tacti-cool" vibes and makes sense to use with the Gemini skins.

If you found this guide helpful, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more useful guides.