Pokemon TCG Pocket heads to the Sinnoh region with Space-Time Smackdown expansion The newest expansion will launch next week following the highly-anticipated trade feature.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has revealed its next expansion. Space-Time Smackdown will add cards for Dialga, Palkia, Lucario, and other fan-favorites from the Sinnoh region. It’ll launch next week, just one day after TCG Pocket adds the highly-requested trading feature.

Developers Creatures and DeNA released a trailer to announce the Space-Time Smackdown expansion. Artwork of Dialga and Palkia is featured on the packs, and both of the Legendary Pokemon have new EX cards that can be obtained within. Other new additions include Leafeon, Honchkrow, Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig. Pokemon TCG Pocket will also add a new trainer card with Cynthia, the champion of the Sinnoh region. Fans will remember the Pokemon of the Sinnoh region from 2006’s Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl.

The developers also confirmed that the trading feature will be added on January 28. However, players won’t be able to trade cards from the new Space-Time Smackdown expansion. A full breakdown of how trading will work in Pokemon TCG Pocket was shared earlier this month.

The Space-Time Smackdown expansion will be released on January 29, 2025. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on Pokemon TCG Pocket.