Pokemon TCG Pocket details trading feature

Pokemon TCG Pocket's trading feature will have some key requirements and restrictions.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
The Pokemon Company
1

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been a massive success in its first few months on smartphones and will soon expand with new features and functionality. The ability to trade cards is coming later this month and ahead of that update, the developers have outlined exactly how trading will work in TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket developer DeNA shared a post on X to detail the trading feature. To trade, players will have to be Friends. Furthermore, cards being traded must be of the same rarity. An item must be consumed in order to trade, but it’s currently unclear what item that is.

It’s also been confirmed that cards from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island booster packs will be available to trade, but not all. Additional expansion pack cards will be added to the game in the future.

There is still no release date for the trading feature update in Pokemon TCG Pocket, but it’s still set to arrive by the end of the month. As an added tidbit, the next booster pack will also be added this month. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on Pokemon TCG Pocket.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

