Pokemon TCG Pocket details trading feature Pokemon TCG Pocket's trading feature will have some key requirements and restrictions.

Pokemon TCG Pocket has been a massive success in its first few months on smartphones and will soon expand with new features and functionality. The ability to trade cards is coming later this month and ahead of that update, the developers have outlined exactly how trading will work in TCG Pocket.

Pokemon TCG Pocket developer DeNA shared a post on X to detail the trading feature. To trade, players will have to be Friends. Furthermore, cards being traded must be of the same rarity. An item must be consumed in order to trade, but it’s currently unclear what item that is.

Hello! Here is a statement from the #PokemonTCGPocket Team highlighting the details of the upcoming trade feature and new content coming to the game.



The team plans to diligently assess how trading will impact the player experience and the game once it is available. pic.twitter.com/SVBRxIN6sP — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) January 16, 2025

It’s also been confirmed that cards from the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island booster packs will be available to trade, but not all. Additional expansion pack cards will be added to the game in the future.

There is still no release date for the trading feature update in Pokemon TCG Pocket, but it’s still set to arrive by the end of the month. As an added tidbit, the next booster pack will also be added this month. Stick with Shacknews for the latest updates on Pokemon TCG Pocket.