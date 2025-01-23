How to get into the Dark Citadel - Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 The foreboding Dark Citadel calls to you in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2, promising adventure and danger.

One of the first things you are likely to find in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 are the giant, intimidating doors of the Dark Citadel. This is your ultimate destination in the game, so if you think it is odd to find it so quickly, you are right. The doors are locked tight, however, so what is an adventurer to do?

Source: Crackshell

In order to get access to the Dark Citadel, you must first find an NPC called The Architect. This guy knows all about the Citadel's various secrets and can be found randomly spawning in the Crypt level. Now, from what I can tell there is no guarantee that he will spawn, so you just need to keep on grinding and leveling up until he does.

You must also keep in mind that spawn placements and even map layouts are somewhat random, so tracking this guy down can be tough. The only real way to approach it is to use your map to make sure you haven't missed any paths and grind those early runs until you find him.

Once you do, he will appear at the front door of the Citadel near the start of the forest, and you can get him to open the door for you so that you no longer need to go all the way through the forest and other areas and can just focus on that sweet endgame grind.

