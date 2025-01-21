How to use the map in Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 Random level generation is a lot of fun, but it can leave you lost in the woods.

The entire basis of Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 is that you spend quite a bit of time exploring random maps that contain a lot of hard-to-find surprises. The lack of a minimap might have you wondering if the game has any sort of map at all, and how best to use it.

Does Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 have a map?

Source: Shacknews

The good news is that, yes, Heroes of Hammerwatch 2 does have a map; it's just a little hidden. On a controller, hit the menu button and the right trigger twice to switch over to the map screen. If you are playing with a mouse and keyboard, you can just hit the "M" key. This will bring up the map, and you can zoom in and pan around as you need to.

The best part is that if you hit up on the D-pad on the controller or Tab on your keyboard, you will create a ghostly overlay of the map on your screen. It is pretty big and can be a little distracting, but it will show you the surrounding area, making it much easier to track where you have been if you are on a part of the map with a lot of winding corridors and intersections.

