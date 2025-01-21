Xbox Game Pass January 2025 additions include Sniper Elite: Resistance and Citizen Sleeper 2 14 games are being added to Xbox Game Pass over the next two weeks.

As Microsoft gears up for the latest Developer Direct this Thursday, the company has revealed the latest slate of video games coming to Xbox Game Pass. The 14 titles being added to the service include new releases like Citizen Sleeper 2 and returning games like The Case of the Golden Idol.

An Xbox Wire post revealed the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of weeks, as well as their platforms and release dates. Here's what you can expect to see show up on Game Pass and when.

Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - January 21

Flock (Console) – January 22

Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 22

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Console) – January 22

Magical Delicacy (Console) – January 22

Tchia (Xbox Series X|S) – January 22

The Case of the Golden Idol (Console) – January 22

Starbound (Cloud and Console) – January 22

Eternal Strands (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 28

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 28

Shady Part of Me (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 29

Sniper Elite: Resistance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 30

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 31

Far Cry New Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 4



Source: Rebellion

Microsoft has also revealed that a handful of titles will leave Xbox Game Pass on January 31:

Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Death’s Door (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Maquette (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, Console, and PC)

That’s the latest round of Xbox Game Pass additions (and removals). Stick with Shacknews for the latest Xbox news, including everything from this week’s Developer Direct event.