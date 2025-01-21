New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Xbox Game Pass January 2025 additions include Sniper Elite: Resistance and Citizen Sleeper 2

14 games are being added to Xbox Game Pass over the next two weeks.
Donovan Erskine
Xbox Game Studios
As Microsoft gears up for the latest Developer Direct this Thursday, the company has revealed the latest slate of video games coming to Xbox Game Pass. The 14 titles being added to the service include new releases like Citizen Sleeper 2 and returning games like The Case of the Golden Idol.

An Xbox Wire post revealed the full list of games coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next couple of weeks, as well as their platforms and release dates. Here's what you can expect to see show up on Game Pass and when.

  • Lonely Mountain: Snow Riders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - January 21
  • Flock (Console) – January 22
  • Gigantic: Rampage Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 22
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Console) – January 22
  • Magical Delicacy (Console) – January 22
  • Tchia (Xbox Series X|S) – January 22
  • The Case of the Golden Idol (Console) – January 22
  • Starbound (Cloud and Console) – January 22
  • Eternal Strands (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 28
  • Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 28
  • Shady Part of Me (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 29
  • Sniper Elite: Resistance (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 30
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – January 31
  • Far Cry New Dawn (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 4
A character fires a pistol at something off-screen while another character is slung over his shoulder.

Source: Rebellion

Microsoft has also revealed that a handful of titles will leave Xbox Game Pass on January 31:

  • Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Death’s Door (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Maquette (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (Cloud, Console, and PC)

That’s the latest round of Xbox Game Pass additions (and removals). Stick with Shacknews for the latest Xbox news, including everything from this week’s Developer Direct event.

