Shack Chat: What is your dream Nintendo Switch 2 launch title?

There's one big gaming story that everybody's talking about this week. Nintendo has finally come forward with a first peek at the upcoming Switch 2. The successor to the Nintendo Switch appeared to offer a first look at a new Mario Kart title, but the rest of the software lineup is unknown. That means it's a good time for everyone on the Shacknews staff to take their shot and pick out the launch title they'd love to see on Nintendo's new hardware.

Question: What is your dream Nintendo Switch 2 launch title?

Super Smash Bros. Forever - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Nintendo Player



Source: Nintendo

With new hardware come new expectations for a brand new Super Smash Bros. game. Of course, where does that series possibly go now after Ultimate? Especially when I believe I'm the one who declared that we will never see a crossover like it again?

Well, the funny thing is, I said that in 2021 and after I did, Fortnite kinda just kept cooking. So, in theory, maybe Super Smash Bros. with its jumble of copyrights and multitude of corporate owners across numerous IP can happen again? Can a Super Smash Bros. game exist in the way that Fortnite does, frequently introducing new fighters for the entirety of this console generation and beyond? I'd sure love to see Nintendo get things started. And, yes, it should have an appropriate title along the lines of "Super Smash Bros. Forever" to show that the fun will never end.

A new Kid Icarus - TJ Denzer is still waiting for a port of Kid Icarus: Uprising



Source: Nintendo

I’ve said it a few times, but I love me some Kid Icarus, and I also miss the series deeply. It’s been way too long since Kid Icarus: Uprising hit the 3DS, and it was way too since the games that came before that. I don’t need the franchise to be like Zelda or Donkey Kong, but it feels more than long enough since we got new adventures with Pit and Palutena. I don’t know what the next Kid Icarus would look like. I’d be okay with a side-scrolling platform shooter, but I also wouldn’t mind sometime like Uprising.

Funny thing, since the Joy-Cons have mouse-like capabilities this time, Uprising becomes a much more palatable option on Switch. Who knows if they’ll actually do it, but at least the Switch 2 solves what would have been a nasty issue with the original controls. Please, Nintendo. Put your best angel boy back on the front lines against the forces of evil!

A new F-Zero game - Asif Khan, CEO/EIC/EIEIO

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

I know that Nintendo teased a new Mario Kart during the reveal trailer, but I still want a new F-Zero game. F-Zero 99 has opened the door for the iconic racing game franchise, and the community has already shown there is demand for a more serious racer on Nintendo platforms.

Animal Crossing - Bill Lavoy, Conqueror

No game has made me a Switch main more than Animal Crossing: New Horizons. I put hundreds of hours into that, and I’d do it all again on the Switch 2 if they’d deliver another one. I’m not holding my breath, but I have an Animal Crossing hankering these days and I don’t really want to go back and face New Horizon’s judgmental villagers after all these years.

3D Mario game - Sam Chandler, Painting jumper



Source: Nintendo

I, like everyone else, is going to be hoping that the Nintendo Switch 2 launches with a brand new 3D Mario game. It’s gotta happen, right? It’s been a long time since Odyssey graced us, and I unfortunately missed the boat when the Switch was first released. I won’t be making that mistake again. I’m terrible at 2D Mario titles, so a new 3D one, with lots of collectibles, is right up my alley.

Pokemon Black and White remakes - Donovan Erskine, Unova Resident

The pattern of Pokemon remakes has arrived at Generation 5, meaning Pokemon Black and Pokemon White are up next. Originally released for the DS in 2010, Black and White were the first Pokemon games to be set in a region not inspired by Japan; the Unova region was modeled after New York. While originally a divisive entry in the franchise, history has been kind to Black and White, and Gen 5 has more supporters now than ever. This is why high fidelity remakes of Black and White would be an excellent way for Game Freak to kick off the Switch 2 era. The idea of seeing Castellia City with modern 3D graphics brings me immense joy. After the underwhelming release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there’s an expectation among Pokemon fans for the franchise to right the ship with the next batch of remakes, and this would be a golden opportunity.

Super Mario RPG sequel - Steve Tyminski, Do the Mario!



Source: Nintendo

What is my dream Nintendo Switch 2 launch title? I could have said Mario Kart but you have to assume that since Mario Kart was shown off during the Switch 2 information reel, that game is already in the works. I don’t know if it will be a launch window game or not but it does appear to be on the way. We are overdue for a brand new 3D Super Mario game like Super Mario Odyssey or Super Mario 64. Super Mario Odyssey is one of my favorite Mario games and I would love a new entry in the series.

I think for this question, I’m going with a new Super Mario RPG game but in the same universe as the SNES Mario RPG game. The Switch remake showed that people care about the series and it’s time to see the likes of Mallow and Geno again. What would be interesting is to see those characters as well as more Mario characters in the new Mario Kart game. There are so many characters in Super Mario that there should be all kinds of new drivers. I think I’m in the minority where I don’t want a Super Smash Bros-like Mario Kart where there are all kinds of Nintendo characters in the game. My dream Switch 2 launch game is a brand new Super Mario RPG with honorable mention for Mario Odyssey or a new Zelda or Pokemon.

That's our wish list for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup. What would you like to see? Join the conversation in the comments below or join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord.