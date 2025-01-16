ShackStream: Revisiting Sakhal in DayZ 1.27 Experimental DayZ is testing its upcoming 1.27 patch on the experimental servers, and Jan and friends will head to Sakhal to check out what's new.

It's been a while since Jan and friends visited Sakhal after spending most of October in it last year. With a new patch looming, DayZ version 1.27, it's time to head back into the cold and see what's changed.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan and Dusty will start fresh on the DayZ Experimental servers to discover some of the new features being tested in preparation of DayZ patch 1.27. There are several new areas in Sakhal to visit, including a large shipwreck on of the previously empty islands. New features around backpacks, fishing, audio improvements, and many bug fixes fill out the preliminary patch notes. Come stop by and see what's new and what shenanigans Jan and friends get up to.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.