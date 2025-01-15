Razorback Armada event guide - Warframe You can't take the Razorback.

The Razorback Armada is a regular event in Warframe and features a variant Jackal boss that you need to fight multiple times over the course of the event. You will need to create a special cipher key using a rare resource to be able to access the relevant node where you can fight it, but with rewards of 200,000 Credits and an Orokin Catalyst, it is worth it.

Razorback Armada event guide

The first thing you'll need to do is build your Razorback Cipher. At the start of the event, the Lotus will send you a message with the blueprint for the cipher attached, and you can build it in your Foundry, the same as any other item. You will need the following resources to build it:

1250 Credits

1500 Polymer Bundle

3 Gallum

4 Cryptographic ALU

It will take just one minute to build this item, and you will need three in total for the event, assuming successful battles with the Razorback.

How to get Cryptographic ALU

Cryptographic ALU can only be gotten from enemies in Corpus Archwing missions on Jupiter or Neptune and from Railjack missions in Venus Proxima, Neptune Proxima, and Veil Proxima. Galiliea on Jupiter is a good option for newer players and should drop 2-4 ALU per run, while Salacia on Neptune makes more sense for players who have leveled up their Archwing gear and will drop up to 12 ALU per run.

How to fight the Razorback

When the cipher is built, put it in your Gear Wheel, and then you can access the fight either through the main navigation menu in the top right, like all other events, or from the dedicated Razorback node that will have appeared on Earth.

The Razorback fight takes place in the Jackal arena and begins with the mech enjoying complete immunity to all damage. To generate the chance to hurt it, you need to jump up to the balconies on either side of the arena and hack the consoles there. This will spawn a Bursa that you can damage and then hack, and this will then attack the Razorback, bypassing the damage immunity and damaging the legs. Once the Razorback is down, you can hurt it.

You will need to hack both consoles on opposite sides of the arena and two Bursas for each damage phase, with four damage phases in total. Once the Razorback is down, you can just extract and repeat two more times to finish up the event.

Once the Razorback is down, you can just extract and repeat two more times to finish up the event.