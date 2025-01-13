New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 168 - Cruel

From the mind of James Dornan comes a fast-paced run-and-gun fps with roguelike elements.
TJ Denzer
4

We’re about halfway through the month of January, and with it comes one of our first interesting new FPS indies for 2025: Cruel! This is a run-and-gun shooter with roguelike elements, and we’re running and gunning today as we play the game live on this week’s Indie-licious.

Cruel comes to us from the one-person dev efforts of James Dornan. It came out on January 9, 2025, and is currently available on PC. It’s an unabashedly brutal run through tight corridors with enemies a-plenty as you use the best of your weapons and reflexes to slay them and keep moving. By getting your hands on cans of soda, you can get your health back and earn money for upgrades as you run through the ever-shifting environment.

Join us as we play Cruel live on this week’s Indie-licious ShackStream, going live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

As always, we thank everyone who tunes in to check out awesome indies like this. Your support helps us to continue to make good livestream content and shows such as The Stevetendo Show, Pop! Goes the Culture, and more. If you want to support our efforts, subscribing to the Twitch channel helps a lot, but we’re also happy to have any new followers that want to watch everything we’ve got going on.

Does Cruel have the chops to win our first-person shooter sensibilities over? Find out as we go live with the game shortly on this week’s Indie-licious stream!

Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

