ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 168 - Cruel From the mind of James Dornan comes a fast-paced run-and-gun fps with roguelike elements.

We’re about halfway through the month of January, and with it comes one of our first interesting new FPS indies for 2025: Cruel! This is a run-and-gun shooter with roguelike elements, and we’re running and gunning today as we play the game live on this week’s Indie-licious.

Cruel comes to us from the one-person dev efforts of James Dornan. It came out on January 9, 2025, and is currently available on PC. It’s an unabashedly brutal run through tight corridors with enemies a-plenty as you use the best of your weapons and reflexes to slay them and keep moving. By getting your hands on cans of soda, you can get your health back and earn money for upgrades as you run through the ever-shifting environment.

Join us as we play Cruel live on this week’s Indie-licious ShackStream, going live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. You can also watch below.

Does Cruel have the chops to win our first-person shooter sensibilities over? Find out as we go live with the game shortly on this week’s Indie-licious stream!