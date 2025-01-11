Weekend Discussion - January 11, 2025

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Getting 'Cozy'

Can you answer all of these questions from Pop Culture Jeopardy?

Dunk on 2024

Dunkey reminds everyone that 2024's lineup of games was good actually.

Wal-d'oh

Grand POOBear continues his quest to beat the worst trash of the NES era. The latest target is Where's Waldo?

Trolls are like onions

New year, new CarlSagan42 video!

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Lil Baby.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!