Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 7 here

Only one day remains. This is the last day for Awesome Games Done Quick 2025. This is the last day to watch the world's top speedrunners play through some of the biggest games of the past and present as quickly as possible. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 comes to you from Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Going into this final day, the runners have raised over $1,300,000. Shacknews is here with today's schedule while also highlighting the biggest runs worth checking out.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 6. Let's watch GDQ hit the $1 million milestone.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 7 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:

AGDQ 2025 Day 7 Schedule Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:20 AM Ristar Hard Any% - Switch Mackie 40:00 7:07 AM The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie No Pause Storage - Xbox BubbleBass 1:12:00 8:34 AM Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire Any% Race - 3DS Sanjan, Corvimae 3:15:00 12:09 PM Elden Ring DLC Lockout Bingo - PC adef, CaptainDomo 2:00:00 2:29 PM Elden Ring Saxophone-Controlled Boss Showcase - PC Dr. Doot 20:00 3:04 PM Crazy Taxi with Live Backing Band Crazy Box - Dreamcast chuckles825 16:00 3:34 PM The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time No Logic Randomizer - Wii VC ZFG 3:40:00 7:39 PM The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (BONUS GAME) Any% - Switch Glubbers 50:00 8:59 PM Super Metroid Map Randomizer Race - SNES Andy, Oatsngoats, imyt, Eddie 1:20:00

12:09PM - Elden Ring

Source: Bandai Namco

Elden Ring can be a really hard game, which makes the runners of GDQ that much more remarkable to witness. There's a DLC Lockout Bingo that will take players on a quick tour through Shadow of the Erdtree, which should be a lot of fun.

But, wait... there's a second Elden Ring run? And it's... a boss showcase played on saxophone? Ok, these people are just showing off now.

3:04PM - Crazy Taxi

Source: Sega

Games Done Quick has gradually entered a new era that features numerous "outside the box" exhibitions. Of all the weird stuff that's been on these marathons, there hasn't been anything quite like this. Not only is chuckles825 playing some Crazy Taxi, but the soundtrack is going to be provided live by Limiter Cut. This promises to be something special, so be sure to tune in.

8:59PM - Super Metroid

Source: Nintendo

It's the big closing Super Metroid run, but with a big twist. Randomizers have become a big part of the GDQ experience, so why not finally bring one to the big Super Metroid run? Andy, Oatsngoats, imyt, and Eddie are about to take part in a race unlike any other as they try and navigate the Super Metroid randomizer and look to find a different way to get to Mother Brain.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 concludes tonight. Be sure to return to Shacknews once it's all over for the final total. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website.