Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 7 here

Only one day remains. This is the last day for Awesome Games Done Quick 2025. This is the last day to watch the world's top speedrunners play through some of the biggest games of the past and present as quickly as possible. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 comes to you from Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Going into this final day, the runners have raised over $1,300,000. Shacknews is here with today's schedule while also highlighting the biggest runs worth checking out.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 6. Let's watch GDQ hit the $1 million milestone.
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 7 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 7, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:
|AGDQ 2025 Day 7 Schedule
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:20 AM
|Ristar
|Hard Any% - Switch
|Mackie
|40:00
|7:07 AM
|The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
|No Pause Storage - Xbox
|BubbleBass
|1:12:00
|8:34 AM
|Pokémon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire
|Any% Race - 3DS
|Sanjan, Corvimae
|3:15:00
|12:09 PM
|Elden Ring
|DLC Lockout Bingo - PC
|adef, CaptainDomo
|2:00:00
|2:29 PM
|Elden Ring
|Saxophone-Controlled Boss Showcase - PC
|Dr. Doot
|20:00
|3:04 PM
|Crazy Taxi with Live Backing Band
|Crazy Box - Dreamcast
|chuckles825
|16:00
|3:34 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|No Logic Randomizer - Wii VC
|ZFG
|3:40:00
|7:39 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (BONUS GAME)
|Any% - Switch
|Glubbers
|50:00
|8:59 PM
|Super Metroid
|Map Randomizer Race - SNES
|Andy, Oatsngoats, imyt, Eddie
|1:20:00
12:09PM - Elden Ring
Elden Ring can be a really hard game, which makes the runners of GDQ that much more remarkable to witness. There's a DLC Lockout Bingo that will take players on a quick tour through Shadow of the Erdtree, which should be a lot of fun.
But, wait... there's a second Elden Ring run? And it's... a boss showcase played on saxophone? Ok, these people are just showing off now.
3:04PM - Crazy Taxi
Games Done Quick has gradually entered a new era that features numerous "outside the box" exhibitions. Of all the weird stuff that's been on these marathons, there hasn't been anything quite like this. Not only is chuckles825 playing some Crazy Taxi, but the soundtrack is going to be provided live by Limiter Cut. This promises to be something special, so be sure to tune in.
8:59PM - Super Metroid
It's the big closing Super Metroid run, but with a big twist. Randomizers have become a big part of the GDQ experience, so why not finally bring one to the big Super Metroid run? Andy, Oatsngoats, imyt, and Eddie are about to take part in a race unlike any other as they try and navigate the Super Metroid randomizer and look to find a different way to get to Mother Brain.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 concludes tonight. Be sure to return to Shacknews once it's all over for the final total. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 7 here
-
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has raised $1,429,005 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It is the FINAL day and runs until the 12th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Info: https://gamesdonequick.com/marathons/cm06694cj010zw401cwatx1zo
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Games & Merch: https://www.humblebundle.com/games/speedrunning-with-awesome-gdq https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq
Stats: https://gdqstats.com https://gdq.alligatr.co.uk/tracker/agdq25/
Youtube & VODs: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87VeDl0NeZJLKf0Zsdrl1ioA https://old.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/1huna41/agdq_vod_thread_2025/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick
-
-
-