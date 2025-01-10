How to switch your base of operations to the Backroom - Warframe Entrati went to a lot of effort to set up a new base for you. It would be a shame not to use it.

One of the best things about Warframe: 1999 was that it brought us the Backroom. These fancy new digs exist in the Hollvania Central Mall, and act as a home away from home for the Drifter. It contains everything you could possibly need to run your missions, so why not make it your new home for good?

How to switch your base of operations to the Backroom in Warframe

Source: Shacknews

To switch your base of operations to the Backroom, go to the Hollvania terminal in your Orbiter. You can find it on the right side of the navigation console. Interact with it and select the Backrooms symbol on the map. When you do this, it will ask you if you'd like to switch your base of operations.

After that, every time you load into the game or out of a mission, you will use the Backroom instead of the Drifter's Camp. You can switch back to the Drifter's Camp by selecting it on the Navigation screen at its node on Earth. You will once again be asked if you want to switch to that, and you can just click no if you don't want it to be your permanent base.

You may not be able to make the changes if you have active missions that require you to use either location, so keep that in mind if you are having issues, and wrap up any active quests first.

