ShackStream: Cruising along the Amazon River in MSFS 2024 It's a new year and a new opportunity to see how Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 feels when flying low and slow over the Amazon.

Tonight, Jan is going to head back into Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and try out an old reliable airplane, the Kodiak 100 by SimWorks Studios. While not officially supported in MSFS 2024, reports are that it'll fly just fine. What better place to try this than along the Amazon River?

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be flying from SPQN to SPQT in Peru. If things go well, he may attempt a second leg and forge forward into the Brazilian jungle. Time will tell. Please come join him and hang out for a couple of hours of enjoying the beautiful sights in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes through the various checklists and hangs out in the cabin during cruise. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.