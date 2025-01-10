The best Arcanes in Warframe

Arcanes in Warframe are powerful components that fit in special Arcane slots on your Frames and weapons. When you first start playing you won't need to worry about them very much, but when you start to get further into the content, you will find that they can solve many problems you might be running into with your builds as the challenge level increases.
The best Warframe Arcanes
The bonuses from the Arcanes shown below assume the Arcane is fully ranked, meaning you need to find and combine 21 of the individual Arcanes. This means repeatedly farming the activity that they drop from, which you will also find listed below. It is possible to trade with other players for Arcanes, but this can be very pricey, depending on the set you are looking for.
Arcane
Effect and How to Get It
Arcane Grace
Heals 6% of max health per second for 9 seconds when you take health damage.
Source: Eidolon Hydrolyst and Arcane Dissolution
Arcane Energize
60% chance to get 150 extra energy from Energy Orbs.
Source: Eidolon Hydrolyst and Arcane Dissolution
Arcane Aegis
3% chance of +30% shield recharge for 12 seconds on taking shield damage
Source: Eidolon Gautalyst and Arcane Dissolution
Arcane Avenger
21% chance for +45% Critical Chance for 12 seconds on taking damage
Source: Eidolon Hydrolyst and Arcane Dissolution
Arcane Fury
On Critical Hit, 60% chance for +180% Melee Damage for 18 seconds.
Source: Eidolon Hydrolyst and Arcane Dissolution
Molt Augmented
On kill, gain +0.24% Ability Strength for the rest of the mission. Stacks 250 times for a total of +60% Ability Strength.
Source: Can be bought from Cavalero at Rank 5 on the Zariman Ten Zero, or can be farmed from Thrax and Void Angel enemies.
Molt Efficiency
While Shields are Active, gain 36% Ability Duration
Source: Can be bought from Cavalero at Rank 3 on the Zariman Ten Zero, or can be farmed from Thrax and Void Angel enemies.
The best Primary Arcanes
To use these, you will first need to get an Arcane Adapter. You can buy these from Teshin in a Relay for 15 Steel Essence or select them as rewards from the Hex while you make your way through the season calendar in Hollvania.
Arcane
Effect and How to Get It
Primary Merciless
On kill, gain +30% damage for 4 seconds. This stacks up to 12 times for a total of 360% additional damage. Also gain +30% Reload Speed
Source: Acolytes on the Steel Path
Primary Dexterity
On a melee kill, gain +60% Primary damage for 20 seconds. This stacks up to 6 times for a total of 360% additional damage. Also gain +7.5 second combo duration
Source: Acolytes on the Steel Path
Primary Deadhead
On a precision headshot kill, gain +120% Primary damage for 24 seconds. This stacks up to 3 times for a total of 360% additional damage. Also gain +30% to headshot multiplier and -50% weapon recoil
Source: Acolytes on the Steel Path
Primary Crux
On Weak Point Hit, gain +30% Status Chance and +6% Ammo Efficiency for 10 seconds. Stacks up to 10x.
Source: Can be bought from Eleandor in Hollvania at Rank 2, Techrot Safes, the H-09 Tank boss, or Scaldra caches.
The best Secondary Arcanes
Once again, you will need an Arcane Adapter to unlock the Arcane slot on your secondary weapons.
Arcane
Effect and How to Get It
Secondary Merciless
On kill, gain +30% damage for 4 seconds. This stacks up to 12 times for a total of 360% additional damage. Also gain +30% Reload Speed
Source: Acolytes on the Steel Path
Secondary Dexterity
On a melee kill, gain +60% Primary damage for 20 seconds. This stacks up to 6 times for a total of 360% additional damage. Also gain +7.5 second combo duration
Source: Acolytes on the Steel Path
Secondary Deadhead
On a precision headshot kill, gain +120% Primary damage for 24 seconds. This stacks up to 3 times for a total of 360% additional damage. Also gain +30% to headshot multiplier and -50% weapon recoil
Source: Acolytes on the Steel Path
Secondary Enervate
On Hit, gain increased Critical Chance of 10%. Resets after 6 Big Critical Hits.
Source: Can be bought from Eleandor in Hollvania at Rank 5, Techrot Safes, the H-09 Tank boss, or Scaldra caches.
The best Melee Arcanes
You guessed it! You will need an Arcane Adapter to unlock the Arcane slot in a melee weapon.
Arcane
Effect and How to Get It
Melee Influence
On a melee electricity status, has a 20% chance for elemental Melee status effects to apply to enemies within 20 meters for 18 seconds.
Source: The Fragmented One boss fight, killing Gruzzlings in Albrecth's Laboratories, or from Bird 3 in the Cavia Syndicate at Rank 4.
Melee Exposure
When you cast an ability you gain 60% corrosive damage on melee attacks for 25 seconds. Stacks up to 240%.
Source: The Fragmented One boss fight, killing Gruzzlings in Albrecth's Laboratories, or from Bird 3 in the Cavia Syndicate at Rank 4.
The best Amp and Operator Arcanes
I am bashing both of these together as they are very closely related, and there are limited options for both that could be considered top-tier right now.
Arcane
Effect and How to Get It
Magus Locdown (Operator)
On Void Sling, drop a mine that tethers up to 10 enemies within 15 meters for four seconds.
Source: Vox Solaris Syndicate
Magus Anomaly (Operator)
On Transference in, pull enemies within 30 meters toward your Warframe.
Source: Vox Solaris Syndicate
Magus Repair (Operator)
On Void Mode, heal Warframes within 30 meters by 25% of their health per second.
Source: Vox Solaris Syndicate
Eternal Onslaught (Amp)
When your Operator energy is depleted, you gain 180% critical chance for 8 seconds.
Source: Can be bought from Cavalero on the Zariman Ten Zero, or can be farmed from Thrax and Void Angel enemies.
Eternal Eradicate (Amp)
When you use an Operator ability, you gain +60% Amp damage for 8 seconds.
Source: Can be bought from Cavalero on the Zariman Ten Zero, or can be farmed from Thrax and Void Angel enemies.
Virtuos Strike (Amp)
On Critical Hit, gain a 20% chance for +80% Critical damage for four seconds.
Source: Can be purchased from The Quills at Cetus.
And there you go, the best Arcanes to farm in the game right now. This is not to say that these are the only useful ones, but they absolutely have broad uses that will reward the time you put into getting them. There are other Arcane sets that can be vital for very specific builds, so keep that in mind.
Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.