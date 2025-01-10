The best Arcanes in Warframe Arcanes are an element of Warframe and weapon building that can truly push your power to the next level.

Arcanes in Warframe are powerful components that fit in special Arcane slots on your Frames and weapons. When you first start playing you won't need to worry about them very much, but when you start to get further into the content, you will find that they can solve many problems you might be running into with your builds as the challenge level increases.

The best Warframe Arcanes

The bonuses from the Arcanes shown below assume the Arcane is fully ranked, meaning you need to find and combine 21 of the individual Arcanes. This means repeatedly farming the activity that they drop from, which you will also find listed below. It is possible to trade with other players for Arcanes, but this can be very pricey, depending on the set you are looking for.

Arcane Effect and How to Get It Arcane Grace Heals 6% of max health per second for 9 seconds when you take health damage.

Source: Eidolon Hydrolyst and Arcane Dissolution Arcane Energize 60% chance to get 150 extra energy from Energy Orbs.

Source: Eidolon Hydrolyst and Arcane Dissolution Arcane Aegis 3% chance of +30% shield recharge for 12 seconds on taking shield damage

Source: Eidolon Gautalyst and Arcane Dissolution Arcane Avenger 21% chance for +45% Critical Chance for 12 seconds on taking damage

Source: Eidolon Hydrolyst and Arcane Dissolution Arcane Fury On Critical Hit, 60% chance for +180% Melee Damage for 18 seconds.

Source: Eidolon Hydrolyst and Arcane Dissolution Molt Augmented On kill, gain +0.24% Ability Strength for the rest of the mission. Stacks 250 times for a total of +60% Ability Strength.

Source: Can be bought from Cavalero at Rank 5 on the Zariman Ten Zero, or can be farmed from Thrax and Void Angel enemies. Molt Efficiency While Shields are Active, gain 36% Ability Duration

Source: Can be bought from Cavalero at Rank 3 on the Zariman Ten Zero, or can be farmed from Thrax and Void Angel enemies.

The best Primary Arcanes

To use these, you will first need to get an Arcane Adapter. You can buy these from Teshin in a Relay for 15 Steel Essence or select them as rewards from the Hex while you make your way through the season calendar in Hollvania.

Arcane Effect and How to Get It Primary Merciless On kill, gain +30% damage for 4 seconds. This stacks up to 12 times for a total of 360% additional damage. Also gain +30% Reload Speed

Source: Acolytes on the Steel Path Primary Dexterity On a melee kill, gain +60% Primary damage for 20 seconds. This stacks up to 6 times for a total of 360% additional damage. Also gain +7.5 second combo duration

Source: Acolytes on the Steel Path Primary Deadhead On a precision headshot kill, gain +120% Primary damage for 24 seconds. This stacks up to 3 times for a total of 360% additional damage. Also gain +30% to headshot multiplier and -50% weapon recoil

Source: Acolytes on the Steel Path Primary Crux On Weak Point Hit, gain +30% Status Chance and +6% Ammo Efficiency for 10 seconds. Stacks up to 10x.

Source: Can be bought from Eleandor in Hollvania at Rank 2, Techrot Safes, the H-09 Tank boss, or Scaldra caches.

The best Secondary Arcanes

Once again, you will need an Arcane Adapter to unlock the Arcane slot on your secondary weapons.

Arcane Effect and How to Get It Secondary Merciless On kill, gain +30% damage for 4 seconds. This stacks up to 12 times for a total of 360% additional damage. Also gain +30% Reload Speed

Source: Acolytes on the Steel Path Secondary Dexterity On a melee kill, gain +60% Primary damage for 20 seconds. This stacks up to 6 times for a total of 360% additional damage. Also gain +7.5 second combo duration

Source: Acolytes on the Steel Path Secondary Deadhead On a precision headshot kill, gain +120% Primary damage for 24 seconds. This stacks up to 3 times for a total of 360% additional damage. Also gain +30% to headshot multiplier and -50% weapon recoil

Source: Acolytes on the Steel Path Secondary Enervate On Hit, gain increased Critical Chance of 10%. Resets after 6 Big Critical Hits.

Source: Can be bought from Eleandor in Hollvania at Rank 5, Techrot Safes, the H-09 Tank boss, or Scaldra caches.

The best Melee Arcanes

You guessed it! You will need an Arcane Adapter to unlock the Arcane slot in a melee weapon.

Arcane Effect and How to Get It Melee Influence On a melee electricity status, has a 20% chance for elemental Melee status effects to apply to enemies within 20 meters for 18 seconds.

Source: The Fragmented One boss fight, killing Gruzzlings in Albrecth's Laboratories, or from Bird 3 in the Cavia Syndicate at Rank 4. Melee Exposure When you cast an ability you gain 60% corrosive damage on melee attacks for 25 seconds. Stacks up to 240%.

Source: The Fragmented One boss fight, killing Gruzzlings in Albrecth's Laboratories, or from Bird 3 in the Cavia Syndicate at Rank 4.

The best Amp and Operator Arcanes

I am bashing both of these together as they are very closely related, and there are limited options for both that could be considered top-tier right now.

Arcane Effect and How to Get It Magus Locdown (Operator) On Void Sling, drop a mine that tethers up to 10 enemies within 15 meters for four seconds.

Source: Vox Solaris Syndicate Magus Anomaly (Operator) On Transference in, pull enemies within 30 meters toward your Warframe.

Source: Vox Solaris Syndicate Magus Repair (Operator) On Void Mode, heal Warframes within 30 meters by 25% of their health per second.

Source: Vox Solaris Syndicate Eternal Onslaught (Amp) When your Operator energy is depleted, you gain 180% critical chance for 8 seconds.

Source: Can be bought from Cavalero on the Zariman Ten Zero, or can be farmed from Thrax and Void Angel enemies. Eternal Eradicate (Amp) When you use an Operator ability, you gain +60% Amp damage for 8 seconds.

Source: Can be bought from Cavalero on the Zariman Ten Zero, or can be farmed from Thrax and Void Angel enemies. Virtuos Strike (Amp) On Critical Hit, gain a 20% chance for +80% Critical damage for four seconds.

Source: Can be purchased from The Quills at Cetus.

And there you go, the best Arcanes to farm in the game right now. This is not to say that these are the only useful ones, but they absolutely have broad uses that will reward the time you put into getting them. There are other Arcane sets that can be vital for very specific builds, so keep that in mind.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Warframe page.