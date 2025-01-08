New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 4 here

AGDQ 2025 is about to get 'Awful' as it reaches the halfway point.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
4

Awesome Games Done Quick is rapidly approaching the halfway point. This year's edition of AGDQ is bringing the world's top speedrunners together to experience some of the biggest games of the past and present. They'll be doing it as quickly as possible. Just like every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After three days, the runners have raised over $540,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 3. Ok, these guys are just showing off now.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 4 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:

AGDQ 2025 Day 4 Schedule
Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
6:14 AM Batman Forever: The Arcade Game 1CC Attempt - Arcade LRock617 26:00
6:47 AM Gauntlet 4 Quest Mode "Good Ending" 4-Player - Genesis Hold em Joe, walkingeye, Preevs, Elzo 40:00
7:42 AM Sonic Lost World Any% Wingless - PC CriticalCyd 1:15:00
9:04 AM Shadow Generations Any% - PC AlphaDolphin 1:17:00
10:36 AM Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee Any% - Switch Etchy 3:05:00
1:56 PM New Super Mario Bros. Wii Any% While Playing Piano - Wii Wes 45:00
3:30 PM Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Any% Original Mode - Switch spikevegeta 1:30:00
5:07 PM Fallout: New Vegas (BONUS GAME) All Romances - PC tomatoangus 30:00
5:52 PM Super Mario 64 A-Button Challenge TAS Showcase - N64 rcombs 30:00
6:29 PM Rocket League Workshop Map Speedrun Showcase - PC ThundaSurge 50:00
7:26 PM The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Main Quest - PC pekkanen 32:00
8:26 PM Superman 64 Any% - N64 BradHarmar 33:00
9:18 PM Bite Night Any% Race - PC Konception, swooce 15:00
9:44 PM Golf With Your Grandmother 5 Holes - PC KingJO444 18:00
10:17 PM Rex Ronan: Experimental Surgeon Any% - SNES giygasblues 18:00
10:44 PM Oscar Any% - SNES janglestorm 18:00
11:11 PM Inspector Gadget: Gadget's Crazy Maze Any% Co-op - PS Starwin 20:00
11:43 PM Bad Way Any% - PC SweedOla 30:00
12:20 AM Doronko Wanko All Gifts - PC Curbrule21 7:00
12:41 AM Who Shot Johnny Rock? Ace Difficulty - DVD sharif 32:00
1:20 AM Meegah Mem Any% - PC LV Creed 10:00
1:41 AM Simple 2000 Series Ultimate Vol. 17: Taisen! Bakudan Poi Poi Mission Mode All Stages Default% - PS2 DBcade 40:00
2:28 AM Squirrel with a Gun Any% - PC squirrelpascals 26:00
3:04 AM Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing 100% - PC szcymanski 6:00
3:21 AM Kevin Costner's Waterworld Any% - PC NPC 12:00
3:47 AM Hylics 2 Any% - PC RJsmangit 28:00
4:24 AM Flushed Away Any% - GC Kuro 42:00
5:13 AM BZZZT Any% Normal - PC ThePiPiper 25:00
5:45 AM RKGK/Rakugaki New Game+ Half Grafitti - PC limy 40:00

9:04AM - Shadow Generations

Sonic x Shadow Generations
Source: Sega

The ultimate lifeform has come to Games Done Quick. While several Sonic games have been showcased so far, this is Shadow the Hedgehog's time as players check out the debut of last year's Shadow Generations. This game is still in its relative infancy, so the estimate is at 1:17:00, but it'll be exciting to see how far AlphaDolphin can push this run. Gotta go fast!

1:56PM - New Super Mario Bros. Wii

New Super Mario Bros. Wii
Source: Nintendo

What in the heck is this? As part of Games Done Quick's continued efforts to reinvent itself and try new things, New Super Mario Bros. Wii is being run in an exciting new fashion. Wes will attempt to beat the game in 45 minutes, but he'll also be playing piano as he plays. How exactly is this going to work in practice, especially in front of a live audience? Tune in and find out.

8:26PM - The Awful Games Done Quick Block

Bite Night
Source: MyGrandfather Games

Finally, it's time for the annual tradition. It's Awful Block time! Truly terrible and broken games will be on display this evening, starting with the legendarily dreadful Superman 64. There are dozens of bad games on the docket for this year, including the infamous Big Rigs.

You're can also be winner by catching the Awful Games Done Quick block tonight.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.

  Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 8, 2025 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 4 here

    TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 8, 2025 6:12 AM

      Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has raised $558,964 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It is the 4th day and runs until the 12th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
      AGDQ 2025 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 5th to 12th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA and streamed online. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World, Gauntlet IV, Gimmick! 2 and Snake Rattle 'n' Roll, modern games such as Astro Bot, UFO 50, Alan Wake II and Sonic X Shadow Generations, and awful games such as Superman 64, Meegah Mem and Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .

      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Info: https://gamesdonequick.com/marathons/cm06694cj010zw401cwatx1zo
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      Games & Merch: https://www.humblebundle.com/games/speedrunning-with-awesome-gdq https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq
      Stats: https://gdqstats.com https://gdq.alligatr.co.uk/tracker/agdq25/
      Youtube & VODs: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87VeDl0NeZJLKf0Zsdrl1ioA https://old.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/1huna41/agdq_vod_thread_2025/
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick

    TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 8, 2025 6:12 AM

      Latest GDQ VODs:
      Shenmue - Any% TimeSkip - PC - Time: 03:17:42 - https://youtu.be/5r-J1686Mu0
      Feed the Cat - Shenmue was met
      Motorcycle Chicken Race - Shenmue was met


      G-Saviour - Any% - PS2 - Time: 00:27:57 - https://youtu.be/RjB0kEpL8ww


      Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Beat The Game - PC - Time: 00:38:06 - https://youtu.be/yojOlfnMv2g


      VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action - NG+ Perfect Service (Console) - Switch - Time: 00:31:50 - https://youtu.be/f3nmiINJDxo
      VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action - Music Choice - 'All Systems Go!' won with $240, $815 was raised in total.


      Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy - Co-op Normal - PC - Time: 00:19:51 - https://youtu.be/g6HxTl1q9EE
      Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy - Game Bidwar - 'Dumpy & Bumpy (not-DX)' won with $3534, $6372 was raised in total.


      Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin - Richter Any% - PC - Time: 00:27:53 - https://youtu.be/AwubiOOaF0c


      Unicorn Overlord - Any% Story - Switch - Time: 00:24:23 - https://youtu.be/9Ks3UpkmfA0


      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - All Story Bosses - PC - Time: 01:19:57 - https://youtu.be/e5NyZBOHZWk
      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Bonus Any% Run was met
      Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Language Choice - 'Japanese' won with $167, $277 was raised in total.


      Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - Spyro 1 - Any% NBS - PC - Time: 00:45:53 - https://youtu.be/S3hj4M9EEXk
      Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - Choose Spyro's Color - 'Pink' won with $1010, $2276 was raised in total.


      F-Zero GX - All Tracks Max Speed - GC - Time: 01:10:33 - https://youtu.be/Li4cbwf_YRQ


      Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells - Kaizo SMW - 100% - SNES - Time: 00:26:56 - https://youtu.be/V20N4od8JYY
      Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells - Upgrade to 100% was met


      Super Mario Bros. - Any% STA - NES - Time: 00:28:46 - https://youtu.be/G0ONr2lloM0


      D/Generation - Random Seed - Commodore Amiga - Time: 00:16:37 - https://youtu.be/zwK7PTdZo10


      Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando - Max% - PS3 - Time: 02:47:47 - https://youtu.be/NmrIvD1UNFI
      Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando - Madame Butterqwark Opera Performance was met


      The Last of Us: Left Behind - Remake - Grounded - PS5 - Time: 00:31:40 - https://youtu.be/GlTbn5GGFMQ


      Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - Ending A NG - PC - Time: 00:39:35 - https://youtu.be/yEy-LU4zfbc


      Silent Hill 2 (2024) - New Game Hard Restricted - PC - Time: 02:15:35 - https://youtu.be/a90YAF9r6UE
      Silent Hill 2 (2024) - Ending Choice - 'Dog Ending' won with $10187, $15237 was raised in total.
      Silent Hill 2 (2024) - Upgrade to Hard Restricted was met


      Condemned: Criminal Origins - Any% - PC - Time: 01:08:00 - https://youtu.be/t9v6FBDPv60


      Crow Country - Any% Restricted Murder of Crows - PC - Time: 00:22:04 - https://youtu.be/5PGedqPKQc0
      Crow Country - Upgrade to Murder of Crows Difficulty was met


      Resident Evil: Deadly Silence - Jill (Classic, Bad Ending) - DS - Time: 00:30:08 - https://youtu.be/wGHBWOUn9TM


      Resident Evil Survivor - New Game Easy - PS - Time: 00:37:34 - https://youtu.be/uB9FGE3KqLM


      Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Any% - PC - Time: 01:01:36 - https://youtu.be/mIVvMyQ7XFA


      Crypt Custodian - Any% EASY - PC - Time: 00:43:05 - https://youtu.be/WLco8t-mCw0


      White Day: A Labyrinth Named School - So-yeong Any% - PC - Time: 00:18:29 - https://youtu.be/4UdVD3gqkaI
      White Day: A Labyrinth Named School (2001) - Category Bidwar - 'So-yeong' won with $470, $530 was raised in total.





      Previous Vods: https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=42734702#item_42734702

      Shadow Generations - Language Choice
      Choose the language used for the Shadow Generations run.
      Top options: French ($102), English ($85), German ($75), Japanese ($50)



      Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Player Name Choice
      Choose the name used by the player for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
      Top options: Luigi ($1101), Big Booty ($895), Fluttershy ($277), Prof. Butts ($155)

      Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Rival Name Choice
      Choose the name given to the rival for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
      Top options: Farts ($315), Chat ($220), Waluigi ($115), Veni ($50)

      Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Starter's Choice
      Choose the nickname given to the starter Pokémon for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
      Top options: Omg! He ($375), Trent Reznor ($225), Luigi ($165), goobert ($125)



      Upcoming Incentives:
      Shadow Generations - Language Choice
      Choose the language used for the Shadow Generations run.
      Top options: German ($340), English ($265), French ($227), Japanese ($115)



      Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Player Name Choice
      Choose the name used by the player for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
      Top options: Luigi ($1606), Big Booty ($895), Fluttershy ($277), Oops, I ($175)

      Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Rival Name Choice
      Choose the name given to the rival for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
      Top options: Chat ($470), Farts ($360), Waluigi ($165), Veni ($50)

      Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Starter's Choice
      Choose the nickname given to the starter Pokémon for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
      Top options: Omg! He ($486), Trent Reznor ($245), Luigi ($234), goobert ($125)



