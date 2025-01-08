Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 4 here

Awesome Games Done Quick is rapidly approaching the halfway point. This year's edition of AGDQ is bringing the world's top speedrunners together to experience some of the biggest games of the past and present. They'll be doing it as quickly as possible. Just like every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After three days, the runners have raised over $540,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 3. Ok, these guys are just showing off now.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 4 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:

AGDQ 2025 Day 4 Schedule Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 6:14 AM Batman Forever: The Arcade Game 1CC Attempt - Arcade LRock617 26:00 6:47 AM Gauntlet 4 Quest Mode "Good Ending" 4-Player - Genesis Hold em Joe, walkingeye, Preevs, Elzo 40:00 7:42 AM Sonic Lost World Any% Wingless - PC CriticalCyd 1:15:00 9:04 AM Shadow Generations Any% - PC AlphaDolphin 1:17:00 10:36 AM Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee Any% - Switch Etchy 3:05:00 1:56 PM New Super Mario Bros. Wii Any% While Playing Piano - Wii Wes 45:00 3:30 PM Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Any% Original Mode - Switch spikevegeta 1:30:00 5:07 PM Fallout: New Vegas (BONUS GAME) All Romances - PC tomatoangus 30:00 5:52 PM Super Mario 64 A-Button Challenge TAS Showcase - N64 rcombs 30:00 6:29 PM Rocket League Workshop Map Speedrun Showcase - PC ThundaSurge 50:00 7:26 PM The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Main Quest - PC pekkanen 32:00 8:26 PM Superman 64 Any% - N64 BradHarmar 33:00 9:18 PM Bite Night Any% Race - PC Konception, swooce 15:00 9:44 PM Golf With Your Grandmother 5 Holes - PC KingJO444 18:00 10:17 PM Rex Ronan: Experimental Surgeon Any% - SNES giygasblues 18:00 10:44 PM Oscar Any% - SNES janglestorm 18:00 11:11 PM Inspector Gadget: Gadget's Crazy Maze Any% Co-op - PS Starwin 20:00 11:43 PM Bad Way Any% - PC SweedOla 30:00 12:20 AM Doronko Wanko All Gifts - PC Curbrule21 7:00 12:41 AM Who Shot Johnny Rock? Ace Difficulty - DVD sharif 32:00 1:20 AM Meegah Mem Any% - PC LV Creed 10:00 1:41 AM Simple 2000 Series Ultimate Vol. 17: Taisen! Bakudan Poi Poi Mission Mode All Stages Default% - PS2 DBcade 40:00 2:28 AM Squirrel with a Gun Any% - PC squirrelpascals 26:00 3:04 AM Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing 100% - PC szcymanski 6:00 3:21 AM Kevin Costner's Waterworld Any% - PC NPC 12:00 3:47 AM Hylics 2 Any% - PC RJsmangit 28:00 4:24 AM Flushed Away Any% - GC Kuro 42:00 5:13 AM BZZZT Any% Normal - PC ThePiPiper 25:00 5:45 AM RKGK/Rakugaki New Game+ Half Grafitti - PC limy 40:00

9:04AM - Shadow Generations

Sonic x Shadow Generations

Source: Sega

The ultimate lifeform has come to Games Done Quick. While several Sonic games have been showcased so far, this is Shadow the Hedgehog's time as players check out the debut of last year's Shadow Generations. This game is still in its relative infancy, so the estimate is at 1:17:00, but it'll be exciting to see how far AlphaDolphin can push this run. Gotta go fast!

1:56PM - New Super Mario Bros. Wii

New Super Mario Bros. Wii

Source: Nintendo

What in the heck is this? As part of Games Done Quick's continued efforts to reinvent itself and try new things, New Super Mario Bros. Wii is being run in an exciting new fashion. Wes will attempt to beat the game in 45 minutes, but he'll also be playing piano as he plays. How exactly is this going to work in practice, especially in front of a live audience? Tune in and find out.

8:26PM - The Awful Games Done Quick Block

Bite Night

Source: MyGrandfather Games

Finally, it's time for the annual tradition. It's Awful Block time! Truly terrible and broken games will be on display this evening, starting with the legendarily dreadful Superman 64. There are dozens of bad games on the docket for this year, including the infamous Big Rigs.

You're can also be winner by catching the Awful Games Done Quick block tonight.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.