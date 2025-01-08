Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 4 here

Awesome Games Done Quick is rapidly approaching the halfway point. This year's edition of AGDQ is bringing the world's top speedrunners together to experience some of the biggest games of the past and present. They'll be doing it as quickly as possible. Just like every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, PA. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. After three days, the runners have raised over $540,000. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
Before we get to the schedule, let's look at a highlight from Day 3. Ok, these guys are just showing off now.
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 4 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:
|AGDQ 2025 Day 4 Schedule
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|6:14 AM
|Batman Forever: The Arcade Game
|1CC Attempt - Arcade
|LRock617
|26:00
|6:47 AM
|Gauntlet 4
|Quest Mode "Good Ending" 4-Player - Genesis
|Hold em Joe, walkingeye, Preevs, Elzo
|40:00
|7:42 AM
|Sonic Lost World
|Any% Wingless - PC
|CriticalCyd
|1:15:00
|9:04 AM
|Shadow Generations
|Any% - PC
|AlphaDolphin
|1:17:00
|10:36 AM
|Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu/Eevee
|Any% - Switch
|Etchy
|3:05:00
|1:56 PM
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|Any% While Playing Piano - Wii
|Wes
|45:00
|3:30 PM
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Any% Original Mode - Switch
|spikevegeta
|1:30:00
|5:07 PM
|Fallout: New Vegas (BONUS GAME)
|All Romances - PC
|tomatoangus
|30:00
|5:52 PM
|Super Mario 64
|A-Button Challenge TAS Showcase - N64
|rcombs
|30:00
|6:29 PM
|Rocket League
|Workshop Map Speedrun Showcase - PC
|ThundaSurge
|50:00
|7:26 PM
|The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
|Main Quest - PC
|pekkanen
|32:00
|8:26 PM
|Superman 64
|Any% - N64
|BradHarmar
|33:00
|9:18 PM
|Bite Night
|Any% Race - PC
|Konception, swooce
|15:00
|9:44 PM
|Golf With Your Grandmother
|5 Holes - PC
|KingJO444
|18:00
|10:17 PM
|Rex Ronan: Experimental Surgeon
|Any% - SNES
|giygasblues
|18:00
|10:44 PM
|Oscar
|Any% - SNES
|janglestorm
|18:00
|11:11 PM
|Inspector Gadget: Gadget's Crazy Maze
|Any% Co-op - PS
|Starwin
|20:00
|11:43 PM
|Bad Way
|Any% - PC
|SweedOla
|30:00
|12:20 AM
|Doronko Wanko
|All Gifts - PC
|Curbrule21
|7:00
|12:41 AM
|Who Shot Johnny Rock?
|Ace Difficulty - DVD
|sharif
|32:00
|1:20 AM
|Meegah Mem
|Any% - PC
|LV Creed
|10:00
|1:41 AM
|Simple 2000 Series Ultimate Vol. 17: Taisen! Bakudan Poi Poi
|Mission Mode All Stages Default% - PS2
|DBcade
|40:00
|2:28 AM
|Squirrel with a Gun
|Any% - PC
|squirrelpascals
|26:00
|3:04 AM
|Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing
|100% - PC
|szcymanski
|6:00
|3:21 AM
|Kevin Costner's Waterworld
|Any% - PC
|NPC
|12:00
|3:47 AM
|Hylics 2
|Any% - PC
|RJsmangit
|28:00
|4:24 AM
|Flushed Away
|Any% - GC
|Kuro
|42:00
|5:13 AM
|BZZZT
|Any% Normal - PC
|ThePiPiper
|25:00
|5:45 AM
|RKGK/Rakugaki
|New Game+ Half Grafitti - PC
|limy
|40:00
9:04AM - Shadow Generations
The ultimate lifeform has come to Games Done Quick. While several Sonic games have been showcased so far, this is Shadow the Hedgehog's time as players check out the debut of last year's Shadow Generations. This game is still in its relative infancy, so the estimate is at 1:17:00, but it'll be exciting to see how far AlphaDolphin can push this run. Gotta go fast!
1:56PM - New Super Mario Bros. Wii
What in the heck is this? As part of Games Done Quick's continued efforts to reinvent itself and try new things, New Super Mario Bros. Wii is being run in an exciting new fashion. Wes will attempt to beat the game in 45 minutes, but he'll also be playing piano as he plays. How exactly is this going to work in practice, especially in front of a live audience? Tune in and find out.
8:26PM - The Awful Games Done Quick Block
Finally, it's time for the annual tradition. It's Awful Block time! Truly terrible and broken games will be on display this evening, starting with the legendarily dreadful Superman 64. There are dozens of bad games on the docket for this year, including the infamous Big Rigs.
You're can also be winner by catching the Awful Games Done Quick block tonight.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 4 here
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has raised $558,964 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It is the 4th day and runs until the 12th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
AGDQ 2025 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 5th to 12th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA and streamed online. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World, Gauntlet IV, Gimmick! 2 and Snake Rattle 'n' Roll, modern games such as Astro Bot, UFO 50, Alan Wake II and Sonic X Shadow Generations, and awful games such as Superman 64, Meegah Mem and Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Info: https://gamesdonequick.com/marathons/cm06694cj010zw401cwatx1zo
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Games & Merch: https://www.humblebundle.com/games/speedrunning-with-awesome-gdq https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq
Stats: https://gdqstats.com https://gdq.alligatr.co.uk/tracker/agdq25/
Youtube & VODs: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLz8YL4HVC87VeDl0NeZJLKf0Zsdrl1ioA https://old.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/1huna41/agdq_vod_thread_2025/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick
Latest GDQ VODs:
Shenmue - Any% TimeSkip - PC - Time: 03:17:42 - https://youtu.be/5r-J1686Mu0
Feed the Cat - Shenmue was met
Motorcycle Chicken Race - Shenmue was met
G-Saviour - Any% - PS2 - Time: 00:27:57 - https://youtu.be/RjB0kEpL8ww
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider - Beat The Game - PC - Time: 00:38:06 - https://youtu.be/yojOlfnMv2g
VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action - NG+ Perfect Service (Console) - Switch - Time: 00:31:50 - https://youtu.be/f3nmiINJDxo
VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action - Music Choice - 'All Systems Go!' won with $240, $815 was raised in total.
Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy - Co-op Normal - PC - Time: 00:19:51 - https://youtu.be/g6HxTl1q9EE
Dandy & Randy DX vs Dumpy & Bumpy - Game Bidwar - 'Dumpy & Bumpy (not-DX)' won with $3534, $6372 was raised in total.
Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin - Richter Any% - PC - Time: 00:27:53 - https://youtu.be/AwubiOOaF0c
Unicorn Overlord - Any% Story - Switch - Time: 00:24:23 - https://youtu.be/9Ks3UpkmfA0
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - All Story Bosses - PC - Time: 01:19:57 - https://youtu.be/e5NyZBOHZWk
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Bonus Any% Run was met
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Language Choice - 'Japanese' won with $167, $277 was raised in total.
Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - Spyro 1 - Any% NBS - PC - Time: 00:45:53 - https://youtu.be/S3hj4M9EEXk
Spyro: Reignited Trilogy - Choose Spyro's Color - 'Pink' won with $1010, $2276 was raised in total.
F-Zero GX - All Tracks Max Speed - GC - Time: 01:10:33 - https://youtu.be/Li4cbwf_YRQ
Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells - Kaizo SMW - 100% - SNES - Time: 00:26:56 - https://youtu.be/V20N4od8JYY
Super Sheffy World 2: The Quest for 5 Shells - Upgrade to 100% was met
Super Mario Bros. - Any% STA - NES - Time: 00:28:46 - https://youtu.be/G0ONr2lloM0
D/Generation - Random Seed - Commodore Amiga - Time: 00:16:37 - https://youtu.be/zwK7PTdZo10
Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando - Max% - PS3 - Time: 02:47:47 - https://youtu.be/NmrIvD1UNFI
Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando - Madame Butterqwark Opera Performance was met
The Last of Us: Left Behind - Remake - Grounded - PS5 - Time: 00:31:40 - https://youtu.be/GlTbn5GGFMQ
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster - Ending A NG - PC - Time: 00:39:35 - https://youtu.be/yEy-LU4zfbc
Silent Hill 2 (2024) - New Game Hard Restricted - PC - Time: 02:15:35 - https://youtu.be/a90YAF9r6UE
Silent Hill 2 (2024) - Ending Choice - 'Dog Ending' won with $10187, $15237 was raised in total.
Silent Hill 2 (2024) - Upgrade to Hard Restricted was met
Condemned: Criminal Origins - Any% - PC - Time: 01:08:00 - https://youtu.be/t9v6FBDPv60
Crow Country - Any% Restricted Murder of Crows - PC - Time: 00:22:04 - https://youtu.be/5PGedqPKQc0
Crow Country - Upgrade to Murder of Crows Difficulty was met
Resident Evil: Deadly Silence - Jill (Classic, Bad Ending) - DS - Time: 00:30:08 - https://youtu.be/wGHBWOUn9TM
Resident Evil Survivor - New Game Easy - PS - Time: 00:37:34 - https://youtu.be/uB9FGE3KqLM
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Any% - PC - Time: 01:01:36 - https://youtu.be/mIVvMyQ7XFA
Crypt Custodian - Any% EASY - PC - Time: 00:43:05 - https://youtu.be/WLco8t-mCw0
White Day: A Labyrinth Named School - So-yeong Any% - PC - Time: 00:18:29 - https://youtu.be/4UdVD3gqkaI
White Day: A Labyrinth Named School (2001) - Category Bidwar - 'So-yeong' won with $470, $530 was raised in total.
Previous Vods: https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=42734702#item_42734702
Now: Crossroad OS - 100% - PC
Next: Batman Forever: The Arcade Game - Arcade
Then: Gauntlet IV
Soon: Sonic Lost World
Crossroad OS is being run by allison8bit and is expepected to take 20 minutes.
Incentives for this run:
CrossroadOS - Upgrade to 100%
Upgrade the category of the Crossroads OS run to 100%.
This has been met!
Catch allison8bit at: https://twitch.tv/allison8bit Twitter: allison8bit
Commentating will be: Quacksilver, selcouthmind
Jaidlyn will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
Gauntlet IV - Name the Elf
Choose the name given to the Elf for the Gauntlet IV run.
Top options: Coach ($360), Luigi ($155), Dwarf ($50), Wizard ($5)
Gauntlet IV - Name the Valkyrie
Choose the name given to the Valkyrie for the Gauntlet IV run.
Top options: Luigi ($75), Sprite ($70), Starry ($25), Elf ($10)
Gauntlet IV - Name the Warrior
Choose the name given to the Warrior for the Gauntlet IV run.
Top options: Beefchop ($107), Luigi ($80), Arbys ($30), Mbrandon ($10)
Gauntlet IV - Name the Wizard
Choose the name given to the Wizard for the Gauntlet IV run.
Top options: Luigi ($135), Rincewind ($125), Bacon ($50), NeedsFood ($50)
Shadow Generations - Language Choice
Choose the language used for the Shadow Generations run.
Top options: French ($102), English ($85), German ($75), Japanese ($50)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Player Name Choice
Choose the name used by the player for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Luigi ($1101), Big Booty ($895), Fluttershy ($277), Prof. Butts ($155)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Rival Name Choice
Choose the name given to the rival for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Farts ($315), Chat ($220), Waluigi ($115), Veni ($50)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Starter's Choice
Choose the nickname given to the starter Pokémon for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Omg! He ($375), Trent Reznor ($225), Luigi ($165), goobert ($125)
Now: Batman Forever: The Arcade Game - 1CC Attempt - Arcade
Next: Gauntlet IV - Genesis
Then: Sonic Lost World
Soon: Shadow Generations
Batman Forever: The Arcade Game is being run by LRock617 and is expepected to take 26 minutes.
Catch LRock617 at: https://twitch.tv/lrock617 Twitter: Lrock617
Commentating will be: sharif, Starwin, giygasblues
Jaidlyn will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
Gauntlet IV - Name the Elf
Choose the name given to the Elf for the Gauntlet IV run.
Top options: Coach ($410), Luigi ($205), Dwarf ($50), Wizard ($5)
Gauntlet IV - Name the Valkyrie
Choose the name given to the Valkyrie for the Gauntlet IV run.
Top options: Luigi ($75), Sprite ($70), Starry ($25), Elf ($10)
Gauntlet IV - Name the Warrior
Choose the name given to the Warrior for the Gauntlet IV run.
Top options: Beefchop ($107), Luigi ($80), Arbys ($30), Mbrandon ($10)
Gauntlet IV - Name the Wizard
Choose the name given to the Wizard for the Gauntlet IV run.
Top options: Luigi ($235), Rincewind ($225), Bacon ($50), NeedsFood ($50)
Shadow Generations - Language Choice
Choose the language used for the Shadow Generations run.
Top options: French ($152), English ($110), German ($75), Italian ($50)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Player Name Choice
Choose the name used by the player for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Luigi ($1451), Big Booty ($895), Fluttershy ($277), Prof. Butts ($155)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Rival Name Choice
Choose the name given to the rival for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Farts ($315), Chat ($270), Waluigi ($165), Veni ($50)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Starter's Choice
Choose the nickname given to the starter Pokémon for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Omg! He ($375), Trent Reznor ($225), Luigi ($165), goobert ($125)
Now: Gauntlet IV - Quest Mode "Good Ending" 4-Player - Genesis
Next: Sonic Lost World - PC
Then: Shadow Generations
Soon: Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee!
Gauntlet IV is being run by Hold em Joe, walkingeye, Preevs, Elzo and is expepected to take 40 minutes. This run is tagged with 'coop'.
Incentives for this run:
Gauntlet IV - Name the Elf
Choose the name given to the Elf for the Gauntlet IV run.
Top options: Coach ($510), Luigi ($215), Dwarf ($50), Wizard ($5)
Gauntlet IV - Name the Valkyrie
Choose the name given to the Valkyrie for the Gauntlet IV run.
Top options: Luigi ($191), Peach ($130), Virginia ($100), Sprite ($70)
Gauntlet IV - Name the Warrior
Choose the name given to the Warrior for the Gauntlet IV run.
Top options: Luigi ($260), Beefchop ($137), Arbys ($30), Mbrandon ($10)
Gauntlet IV - Name the Wizard
Choose the name given to the Wizard for the Gauntlet IV run.
Top options: Rincewind ($425), Luigi ($295), PrizeWiz ($57), Bacon ($50)
Jaidlyn will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
Shadow Generations - Language Choice
Choose the language used for the Shadow Generations run.
Top options: German ($340), English ($265), French ($227), Japanese ($115)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Player Name Choice
Choose the name used by the player for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Luigi ($1606), Big Booty ($895), Fluttershy ($277), Oops, I ($175)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Rival Name Choice
Choose the name given to the rival for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Chat ($470), Farts ($360), Waluigi ($165), Veni ($50)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Starter's Choice
Choose the nickname given to the starter Pokémon for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Omg! He ($486), Trent Reznor ($245), Luigi ($234), goobert ($125)
Now: Sonic Lost World - Any% Wingless - PC
Next: Shadow Generations - PC
Then: Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee!
Soon: New Super Mario Bros. Wii
Sonic Lost World is being run by CriticalCyd and is expepected to take 1 hour 15 minutes.
Catch CriticalCyd at: https://www.twitch.tv/criticalcyd Twitter: CriticalCyd
Commentating will be: Brandino59, Gedrith
klinkit will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
Shadow Generations - Language Choice
Choose the language used for the Shadow Generations run.
Top options: English ($702), German ($500), French ($337), Italian ($200)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Player Name Choice
Choose the name used by the player for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Luigi ($2156), Big Booty ($895), Fluttershy ($277), Oops, I ($200)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Rival Name Choice
Choose the name given to the rival for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Chat ($925), Farts ($645), Waluigi ($265), Veni ($50)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Starter's Choice
Choose the nickname given to the starter Pokémon for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Omg! He ($821), Trent Reznor ($395), Luigi ($284), goobert ($125)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Version Choice
Choose between the Pikachu and Eevee versions for the Pokémon Let's Go run.
Top options: Eevee ($800), Pikachu ($100)
New Super Mario Bros. Wii - Blindfolded 1-1
If met, Wes will complete a blindfolded run of 1-1 of New Super Mario Bros. Wii. While also playing the piano.
This is at $1320 of $20000
Now: Shadow Generations - Any% - PC
Next: Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Switch
Then: New Super Mario Bros. Wii
Soon: The Checkpoint
Shadow Generations is being run by AlphaDolphin and is expepected to take 1 hour 17 minutes. This run is tagged with 'new_addition'.
Incentives for this run:
Shadow Generations - Language Choice
Choose the language used for the Shadow Generations run.
Top options: German ($1380), English ($969), French ($476), Japanese ($435)
Catch AlphaDolphin at: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphadolphin Twitter: thealphadolphin
Commentating will be: Brandino59, Labrys, 1davidj
klinkit will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Player Name Choice
Choose the name used by the player for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Luigi ($2256), Big Booty ($905), Fluttershy ($277), Oops, I ($220)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Rival Name Choice
Choose the name given to the rival for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Chat ($975), Farts ($645), Waluigi ($310), Veni ($50)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Starter's Choice
Choose the nickname given to the starter Pokémon for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Omg! He ($956), Luigi ($409), Trent Reznor ($400), goobert ($125)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Version Choice
Choose between the Pikachu and Eevee versions for the Pokémon Let's Go run.
Top options: Eevee ($1295), Pikachu ($200)
New Super Mario Bros. Wii - Blindfolded 1-1
If met, Wes will complete a blindfolded run of 1-1 of New Super Mario Bros. Wii. While also playing the piano.
This is at $5792 of $20000
Now: Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Any% - Switch
Next: New Super Mario Bros. Wii - Wii
Then: The Checkpoint
Soon: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! is being run by Etchy and is expepected to take 3 hours 5 minutes.
Incentives for this run:
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Pet the Starter ($500 per pet!)
You can pet your companion in this run. At any point. And it is adorable. For every $500 donated to this incentive, we will pet the companion. Just for you.
This is at $210 of $25000
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Player Name Choice
Choose the name used by the player for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Luigi ($2396), Big Booty ($905), Fluttershy ($277), Oops, I ($235)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Rival Name Choice
Choose the name given to the rival for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Chat ($1045), Farts ($700), Waluigi ($370), Veni ($50)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Starter's Choice
Choose the nickname given to the starter Pokémon for the Pokémon Let's Go run. 12 character limit.
Top options: Omg! He ($1191), Trent Reznor ($435), Luigi ($409), Garfield ($155)
Pokémon Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! - Version Choice
Choose between the Pikachu and Eevee versions for the Pokémon Let's Go run.
Top options: Eevee ($1445), Pikachu ($230)
Catch Etchy at: https://twitch.tv/etchy Twitter: EtchyOk
Commentating will be: NewAmber, kerbis54, eddaket
chibicarrera will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
New Super Mario Bros. Wii - Blindfolded 1-1
If met, Wes will complete a blindfolded run of 1-1 of New Super Mario Bros. Wii. While also playing the piano.
This is at $11412 of $20000
Upcoming Incentives:
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - Beat Bopopolis
If met, Spike will beat Bopopolis the most difficult level in the game!
This is at $11424 of $25000
Rocket League - Octane vs Fennec Car
Choose between the Octane and Fennec car bodies for the Rocket League showcase.
Top options: Fennec Car ($25), Octane Car ($0)
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Character Name
Choose the name given to the dragonborn for the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim run. 16 character limit.
Top options: Luigi ($409), MiaAutumn ($101), FusRoDad ($88), TransRights ($82)
Superman 64 - Screen Size Choice
Alright so, we all know that Superman 64 is a pretty bad game. So, how do we make it better? Well, we're giving you control of the size of the game feed here. This is an awful idea. Have fun with this one.
Top options: 20% ($222), 100% ($100), 40% ($20), 60% ($0)
Now: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - Any% Original Mode - Switch
Next: BONUS GAME: Fallout: New Vegas - PC
Then: Super Mario 64
Soon: Rocket League
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is being run by spikevegeta and is expepected to take 1 hour 30 minutes.
Incentives for this run:
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze - Beat Bopopolis
If met, Spike will beat Bopopolis the most difficult level in the game!
This is at $21512 of $25000
Catch spikevegeta at: https://twitch.tv/spikevegeta Twitter: spikevegeta
Commentating will be: KeiperDontCare, Riekelt, GhostKumo
Skybilz will be hosting.
Upcoming Incentives:
Fallout: New Vegas - Character Name
Choose the name given to the player character for the Fallout: New Vegas run. 16 character limit.
Top options: Luigi ($494), GreenMario ($247), Fallout Boy ($155), Butcher Pete ($125)
Super Mario 64 - Bonus 1-Key TAS
If met, we will throw in another Super Mario 64 TAS for you to watch, this one being a 1-Key run of the game.
This is at $451 of $15000
Rocket League - Octane vs Fennec Car
Choose between the Octane and Fennec car bodies for the Rocket League showcase.
Top options: Fennec Car ($200), Octane Car ($0)
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Character Name
Choose the name given to the dragonborn for the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim run. 16 character limit.
Top options: Luigi ($499), MiaAutumn ($101), FusRoDad ($93), TransRights ($88)
Superman 64 - Screen Size Choice
Alright so, we all know that Superman 64 is a pretty bad game. So, how do we make it better? Well, we're giving you control of the size of the game feed here. This is an awful idea. Have fun with this one.
Top options: 20% ($1115), 100% ($115), 40% ($20), 60% ($0)
