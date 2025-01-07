Where to find Scaldra Efervon Containers - Warframe Time to deal with a pressing environmental issue in Hollvania.

The new Bounties that were introduced to Warframe, along with the Hollvania map, all come with a little side quest that you will need to complete before you can extract. This bounty will vary depending on which NPC is in charge of the mission you are running, but Elanor can ask you to destroy some Scaldra Efervon Containers.

Where to find Scaldra Efervon Containers in Warframe

Source: Shacknews

Scaldra Efervon Containers are large tanks of disgusting fluid that are found either in stacks or on the back of small trucks. When you hit them, they will explode, causing the green Efervon they contain to spill out all over the ground. There are actually two types of tanks, and if you see a yellow hose connected to the back of the tank, you won't be able to destroy it.

They are found in certain sections of the city but never below ground, so if you need to find them, make sure you do so before heading into the Techrot-infested tunnels. The most common place to find them is on the eastern side of the mid-map, in the residential area. If you have a Warframe that does a large amount of instant area-of-effect damage, such as Xaku, then this will be easy as you likely break them all whenever you cast The Vast Untime.

The Efervon is used by the Scaldra to help control the Techrot,as they were originally brought in to Hollvania to help with that. Unfortunately, after the Indifference and Albrecht Entrati went back in time, the Scladra ended up being pawns in the fight, corrupted by the Indifference to take over and invoke martial law. Now, the Efervon poses a threat to all life, as the Scaldra are no longer concerned if innocent civilians are caught up in the spread of it.

