ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 527 Let's start 2025 off right with the Stevetendo Show!

I hope everyone had a nice holiday season and got some well-deserved rest. The New Year is here and so is a new year of the Stevetendo Show. We're going to treat this week like the first week back from vacation by easing back into the grind of the Stevetendo Show. Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re playing Snow Brothers Wonderland, a game that I have been looking forward to for quite some time.

If you have watched any of the Shacknews Mario Kart 8 Deluxe streams, I'm sure I mentioned from time to time my love for the Snow Brothers franchise. I never thought the series was going to get a new installment so you can understand my shock when Snow Brothers Wonderland was announced. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for the start of a Snow Brothers Wonderland playthrough.

Snowmen make everything better, right?

©Tatsujin Co. Ltd.

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough. I have to decide if The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will be back in the rotation this Wednesday or bumped another week so stay tuned.

Before everyone went their separate ways for the holiday season, your favorite staff at Shacknews came together and deliberated on some tough issues. One of those was the "Game of the Year" and another was someone who “did it for Shacknews” this year. I was lucky enough to win the “do it for Shacknews” award this year. I’d like to thank the loyal Stevetendo Show viewers who helped make the show what it is today. The new year just started but I promise that the Stevetendo Show will be even better!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.