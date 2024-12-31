Do it for Shacknews Award 2024 - Stevetendo

Livestreaming is in our DNA here at Shacknews. We’ve been doing it for years, and some of our most memorable moments have been captured on camera. Few people understand this more than Steve “Stevetendo” Tyminski.

A staple on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Steve has been streaming Nintendo games on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings since September of 2020. Steve has played a variety of games over the course of Stevetendo, all of which meet one simple criteria: they’re available on the Nintendo Switch. These streams have covered everything from Super Mario Bros. to Dark Souls, and have provided some unforgettable moments.

While some games are only featured on a single episode of Stevetendo, these streams are also home to long playthroughs that extend to multiple livestream. Most recently, Steve has been working his way through the mammoth of an RPG that is Dragon Quest 11.

The Stevetendo Show represents the fond connection so many have to Nintendo games. If you’ve ever stopped by one of Steve’s streams, you’ve probably heard an anecdote about a game he played as a child, or the intense battles he’d have with his brother.

The Stevetendo Show is the longest-running show in the history of Shacknews programming. What better way to do it for Shacknews? Congrats, Steve!

