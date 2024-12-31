Do it for Shacknews Award 2024 - Stevetendo

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The host of Shacknews' longest-running show is taking home this year's Do it for Shacknews Award!
7

Livestreaming is in our DNA here at Shacknews. We’ve been doing it for years, and some of our most memorable moments have been captured on camera. Few people understand this more than Steve “Stevetendo” Tyminski.

A staple on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Steve has been streaming Nintendo games on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings since September of 2020. Steve has played a variety of games over the course of Stevetendo, all of which meet one simple criteria: they’re available on the Nintendo Switch. These streams have covered everything from Super Mario Bros. to Dark Souls, and have provided some unforgettable moments.

While some games are only featured on a single episode of Stevetendo, these streams are also home to long playthroughs that extend to multiple livestream. Most recently, Steve has been working his way through the mammoth of an RPG that is Dragon Quest 11.

The Stevetendo Show represents the fond connection so many have to Nintendo games. If you’ve ever stopped by one of Steve’s streams, you’ve probably heard an anecdote about a game he played as a child, or the intense battles he’d have with his brother.

The Stevetendo Show is the longest-running show in the history of Shacknews programming. What better way to do it for Shacknews? Congrats, Steve!

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    December 31, 2024 9:00 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Do it for Shacknews Award 2024 - Stevetendo

    • Steve.T
      reply
      December 31, 2024 11:05 AM

      I want to say thanks to everyone who has popped into a Stevetendo Show stream. Without the loyal viewers, the show couldn't have been the success it has become over the years.

      • quazar legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 31, 2024 11:26 AM

        Good luck in 2025

        • Steve.T
          reply
          December 31, 2024 12:25 PM

          Thanks Quazar, appreciate it.

      • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        December 31, 2024 12:05 PM

        We Believetendo in you Stevetendo!

        • Steve.T
          reply
          December 31, 2024 12:24 PM

          Plan for a Dark Souls 1 DLC playthrough at some point this year, Axeman

          • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            December 31, 2024 12:30 PM

            Woohoo! Artorias! 2nd best DLC in the series (not counting Erdtree yet).

            • Steve.T
              reply
              December 31, 2024 12:41 PM

              Might be an Elden Ring playthrough at some point too but nothing set in stone as of yet.

