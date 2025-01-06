ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 167 - Talented Indie-licious returns with a very late gem from 2024, taking on the 'demonic conveyer belt' of foes in TurtleFox Games' Talented.

Another fantastic year of content has kicked off at Shacknews, and with it comes the return of Indie-licious, bringing you livestreams of new gems and treasures out of the indie gaming community every week. This year, we’re kicking off things with a humble title that came in at the finish line of 2024. It’s TurtleFox Games’ fantasy rogue-like, Talented!

Talented officially launched on December 20, 2024. It’s currently only available in Version 1.0 on PC via Steam, but only costs a measly $3.99 USD. In this game, you pick a class and go on a branching path to defeat all the demons you can across 20 “nights”. In each level, you’ll face foes coming in conveyer belt fashion from the top, bottom, left, and right. Using your class and power-ups wisely is key to your survival. Shout out to aethyr in the Shacker community for putting this one on our radar!

Join us as we play Talented on Indie-licious today, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET. You can also check out the stream just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who shows up to watch Shacknews livestreams like the Stevetendo show! and Pop! Goes the Culture. We couldn’t make these happen without your support. If you’d like to subscribe or follow the Shacknews Twitch channel, it helps us to keep these streams going and we appreciate your viewership as we aim to bring you the best content we can. If you haven’t subscribed and have an Amazon Prime account, you can use it to do so for free via Prime Gaming. Just link your accounts and claim a free Twitch subscription each month to use as you please. If you want to throw that free subscription our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Are we talented enough to topple the tumultuous trials of TurtleFox’s Talented? We’ll find out soon enough! Join us as we go live with the game on the Shacknews Twitch shortly!