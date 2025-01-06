New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the NVIDIA CES 2025 keynote livestream here

Tune in to hear NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang deliver his CES 2025 keynote address.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
16

The start of the year is an exciting one in the game and technology industry as it marks the arrival of the Consumer Electronics Show. One of the first companies showing off its advancements at CES 2025 is NVIDIA. Take a look at the NVIDIA CES 2025 keynote livestream below.

NVIDIA CES 2025 keynote

The NVIDIA CES 2025 keynote livestream is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 6, 2025 at 6:20 p.m. PT / 9:20 p.m. ET. Viewers should anticipate Jensen Huang’s keynote to go for about an hour. Use the embeded YouTube video below to hear what NVIDIA has been up to. Read more about the event on the CES NVIDIA page.

While there’s no knowing exactly what will be revealed, NVIDIA has previously used these CES events to announce a new line of graphics cards. PC gamers have been anticipating a new entry in the mighty RTX series, so we could be in store to hear about a 50-series card.

Be sure to keep your eyes on Shacknews over the following days we cover CES 2025. Check out our NVIDIA page for more information and our NVDA page to see how the company has been performing over the quarters.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

    January 6, 2025 3:20 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Watch the NVIDIA CES 2025 keynote livestream here

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 6, 2025 7:04 PM

      $1999 for 5090
      $999 for 5080
      $749 for 5070 Ti
      $549 for 5070

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 6, 2025 7:11 PM

        5070 for $550 is amazing

        • Scannerbarkly
          reply
          January 7, 2025 3:13 AM

          People just need to be patient and ensure the scumbag scalpers can't run up the price. I feel like folks who managed to skip out on the 40 Series cards should be smiling right now.

          • jimvolk legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            January 7, 2025 5:58 AM

            The scalpers will always run up the price.

      • someWayne legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 7, 2025 6:07 AM

        Gimme 4 5090 so I can hook them up as Quad SLI.

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 6, 2025 7:12 PM

      *cough*

      https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=42692259#item_42692259

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 6, 2025 8:36 PM

      the amount of fake generation worries me but if works it might be cool

      • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 6, 2025 8:49 PM

        yah when the leaks about Neural Rendering came out a few months back I got the feeling they were basically doubling down on AI Frame Generation... The video they put out on DLSS4 goes into more detail btw: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qQn3bsPNTyI

        It sounds like if you enable 4x FG mode essentially ~90% of the image your seeing is AI Rendered. I'm not sure if I like this trajectory things seem to be headed with just let AI render the image. I'll be curious to see if there is any significant performance uplift for rasterized performance for this gen. Or is the focus completely on just AI & DLSS stuff.

        • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 6, 2025 9:29 PM

          oh yea the reflex thing is cool though. i was wondering where i heard of framewarp tech, it was from all the VR stuff that john carmack did with oculus. time warp, frame warp, whatever. basically rendering frames based on the player input. should be nice

        • dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 6, 2025 9:33 PM

          Yeah I just can't trust their graphs about relative performance increases since they use the new dlss for comparison.

          I have rarely used FG but when I tried it with Indy for example (w/ PT) the lag was just too much for me.

          • baconisgod legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 6, 2025 9:48 PM

            they're saying 2X performance over 4090 with DLSS 4 and 75% less latency with Reflex 2. It's basically all about AI rendering now and less about raster.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 6, 2025 10:39 PM

            Yeah I'm so curious to see how latency is being addressed, because the most surprising part of the presentation for me was the improvements in Reflex

        • jim bone
          reply
          January 7, 2025 8:51 AM

          multiple frame generation seems very sensible and i suspect will actually reduce the amount of artifacts vs existing single frame generation.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 6, 2025 10:38 PM

        Per pixel rendering for full RT at 4K at high frame rate just isn't going to happen with brute force. Efficient tensor cores rather than CUDA cores is the way with all of this stuff enabled.

        • Chandler55 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 6, 2025 11:29 PM

          yeah. I suppose the field of graphics has always had interesting strategies to solve rendering. this is just another innovative shift in the history books

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 7, 2025 2:35 AM

            I wonder what the power demands to brute force similar performance would be, it would be pretty crazy

            • baconisgod legacy 10 years
              reply
              January 7, 2025 7:32 AM

              I mean the 4090 does Cyberpunk 4K path tracing at like 15fps IIRC - it would require a ridiculously huge GPU to do it native.

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 6, 2025 9:35 PM

      Damn, 5090 is a two-slot card

      https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/graphics-cards/compare/

      • aethyr legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 6, 2025 10:13 PM

        Interesting, it's a bit smaller than my 4080 FE. I have a small'ish case, I was assuming this wouldn't fit but now that it does....

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 6, 2025 10:23 PM

          4080 and 4090 FE are the same size, aka gigantic. I just took mine out a few days ago and was startled once again by how huge it is.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 7, 2025 2:33 AM

          5080 and 5090 aren't much larger than a 3080 FE or 4070 Super. It is slightly taller but by only about 2cm. Small card for what it is, and much much smaller than the 4080 FE

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            January 7, 2025 2:34 AM

            5070 FE is even smaller than 4070 Super FE, almost 3cm shorter than an already small card. So cool

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        January 6, 2025 10:36 PM

        Being able to put a 5090 into my sub-10L SFF case without putting water cooling on the CPU side is crazy

      • iwonthelottery legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 7, 2025 8:45 AM

        anyone at all concerned how they’re going to cool that boy with only two slots??

        • dkrulz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 7, 2025 9:32 AM

          Definitely. I had a dual slot 2080 ti that was simply inadequate imo. Granted the FE design now is much better than that card but the 5090 also pulls way more power. We'll see I guess.

          • BBIJ legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 7, 2025 9:53 AM

            The 4090 designs and cooling has been way better even with air, so I'd be certain even with an increased power draw the 5090s might be just as good.

            I have a water-cooled 4090 and it's probably overkill tbh lol

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 7, 2025 10:34 AM

          40 series card are super cool and quiet so i doubt they changed that

    • godm0de legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 7, 2025 6:28 AM

      Just tell me when I can buy a LG 45gx950a kthx bye

