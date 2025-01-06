Watch the NVIDIA CES 2025 keynote livestream here Tune in to hear NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang deliver his CES 2025 keynote address.

The start of the year is an exciting one in the game and technology industry as it marks the arrival of the Consumer Electronics Show. One of the first companies showing off its advancements at CES 2025 is NVIDIA. Take a look at the NVIDIA CES 2025 keynote livestream below.

NVIDIA CES 2025 keynote

The NVIDIA CES 2025 keynote livestream is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 6, 2025 at 6:20 p.m. PT / 9:20 p.m. ET. Viewers should anticipate Jensen Huang’s keynote to go for about an hour. Use the embeded YouTube video below to hear what NVIDIA has been up to. Read more about the event on the CES NVIDIA page.

While there’s no knowing exactly what will be revealed, NVIDIA has previously used these CES events to announce a new line of graphics cards. PC gamers have been anticipating a new entry in the mighty RTX series, so we could be in store to hear about a 50-series card.

Be sure to keep your eyes on Shacknews over the following days we cover CES 2025. Check out our NVIDIA page for more information and our NVDA page to see how the company has been performing over the quarters.