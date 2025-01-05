Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 1 here

The start of another new year is already upon us, readers. Those who have followed this website or the gaming world in general probably know what that means. It means the time has arrived for the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. This year's AGDQ is kicking off the first full week of the year, bringing the world's top speedrunners together to take viewers through some of the biggest games of the past and present. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 1 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 8:30 AM Pre-Show -- -- 30:00 9:00 AM Pikmin All Parts - Switch Ray0ken 1:15:00 10:24 AM Portal 2 Single Player No SLA - PC Msushi 1:05:00 11:54 AM Kirby Air Ride City Trial Any% - Wii Bluekandy 55:00 12:58 PM Mega Man X3 Any% - SNES Zachary Ewing 43:00 1:56 PM Ori and the Blind Forest Randomizer World Tour 11 - PC CovertMuffin 1:00:00 3:30 PM Astro Bot Any% - PS5 KingJO444 2:20:00 6:19 PM The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Any% - GC Linkus7 1:10:00 7:44 PM Tomb Raider (2013) Any% - PC BloodThunder 1:15:00 9:14 PM Alan Wake 2: Night Springs All Episodes - PS5 SweetPeebs 40:00 10:01 PM Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Any% - PS5 suavepeanut 17:00 10:25 PM LEGO The Hobbit Restricted Any% (Co-op) - PC Dr_Pi, Zojalyx 32:00 11:04 PM Van Helsing Any% - PS2 DECosmic 40:00 11:51 PM Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Remastered) Any% - PC Rifampin 55:00 12:53 AM Grief Syndrome All Chapters - PC Froob 32:00 1:32 AM Ruff City Any% NWG - PC Seirea 18:00 1:59 AM Super Lucky's Tale Any% - PC stevetvonline 1:00:00 3:14 AM Dick Tracy Any% - NES MadMegaX381 25:00 3:46 AM Snake Rattle 'n' Roll Any% (2-Player) - NES yelsraek, chessjerk 8:00 4:05 AM Mighty Morphin Power Rangers All Ranger - SNES MRRKNIGHT 35:00 4:47 AM Ninja Gaiden 2 Any% - NES TheRetroRunner 20:00 5:14 AM Final Fantasy Legend 2 Any% No Credit Warp - Switch Toorima 42:00

9:00AM - Pikmin

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo's Pikmin series has come a long way, so take this journey back to the beginning. Remember that Pikmin was re-released as part of an old-school collection on Switch and that'll be the version on display. If you haven't experienced the original, come check out the old-school classic to kick off this year's marathon week.

3:30PM - Astro Bot

Source: PlayStation

Last year's critical darling is ready to makes its Games Done Quick debut. The speedrunning community is still looking to optimize Astro Bot. Granted, it's only four months since the game's initial release, but it's clear that Team ASOBI crafted a tight ship, because the current estimate for simply beating the game is a lengthy 2 hours and 20 minutes. Come learn some strats to round out your Sunday afternoon.

11:53PM - Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Remastered)

Source: Nightdive Studios

We're happy to celebrate Nightdive's body of remastered work. The studio can be heavily credited for the recent Turok resurgence that's about to culminate with an all-new entry in the series. While you wait for Turok 4, come celebrate Turok 2 with this run from Rifampin.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.