Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 1 here

The new year begins with the return of Awesome Games Done Quick, raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.
2

The start of another new year is already upon us, readers. Those who have followed this website or the gaming world in general probably know what that means. It means the time has arrived for the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. This year's AGDQ is kicking off the first full week of the year, bringing the world's top speedrunners together to take viewers through some of the biggest games of the past and present. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.

You can watch all of the action in the embed below!

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 1 schedule

Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time
8:30 AM Pre-Show -- -- 30:00
9:00 AM Pikmin All Parts - Switch Ray0ken 1:15:00
10:24 AM Portal 2 Single Player No SLA - PC Msushi 1:05:00
11:54 AM Kirby Air Ride City Trial Any% - Wii Bluekandy 55:00
12:58 PM Mega Man X3 Any% - SNES Zachary Ewing 43:00
1:56 PM Ori and the Blind Forest Randomizer World Tour 11 - PC CovertMuffin 1:00:00
3:30 PM Astro Bot Any% - PS5 KingJO444 2:20:00
6:19 PM The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Any% - GC Linkus7 1:10:00
7:44 PM Tomb Raider (2013) Any% - PC BloodThunder 1:15:00
9:14 PM Alan Wake 2: Night Springs All Episodes - PS5 SweetPeebs 40:00
10:01 PM Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Any% - PS5 suavepeanut 17:00
10:25 PM LEGO The Hobbit Restricted Any% (Co-op) - PC Dr_Pi, Zojalyx 32:00
11:04 PM Van Helsing Any% - PS2 DECosmic 40:00
11:51 PM Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Remastered) Any% - PC Rifampin 55:00
12:53 AM Grief Syndrome All Chapters - PC Froob 32:00
1:32 AM Ruff City Any% NWG - PC Seirea 18:00
1:59 AM Super Lucky's Tale Any% - PC stevetvonline 1:00:00
3:14 AM Dick Tracy Any% - NES MadMegaX381 25:00
3:46 AM Snake Rattle 'n' Roll Any% (2-Player) - NES yelsraek, chessjerk 8:00
4:05 AM Mighty Morphin Power Rangers All Ranger - SNES MRRKNIGHT 35:00
4:47 AM Ninja Gaiden 2 Any% - NES TheRetroRunner 20:00
5:14 AM Final Fantasy Legend 2 Any% No Credit Warp - Switch Toorima 42:00

9:00AM - Pikmin

Pikmin
Source: Nintendo

Nintendo's Pikmin series has come a long way, so take this journey back to the beginning. Remember that Pikmin was re-released as part of an old-school collection on Switch and that'll be the version on display. If you haven't experienced the original, come check out the old-school classic to kick off this year's marathon week.

3:30PM - Astro Bot

Astro Bot
Source: PlayStation

Last year's critical darling is ready to makes its Games Done Quick debut. The speedrunning community is still looking to optimize Astro Bot. Granted, it's only four months since the game's initial release, but it's clear that Team ASOBI crafted a tight ship, because the current estimate for simply beating the game is a lengthy 2 hours and 20 minutes. Come learn some strats to round out your Sunday afternoon.

11:53PM - Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Remastered)

Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
Source: Nightdive Studios

We're happy to celebrate Nightdive's body of remastered work. The studio can be heavily credited for the recent Turok resurgence that's about to culminate with an all-new entry in the series. While you wait for Turok 4, come celebrate Turok 2 with this run from Rifampin.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 5, 2025 6:00 AM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 1 here

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 5, 2025 7:49 AM

      Humble Bundle with select AGDQ titles

      https://www.humblebundle.com/games/speedrunning-with-awesome-gdq

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2025 8:20 AM

      Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has raised $1,930 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It starts today at 12pm EST (with a preshow 30 minutes earlier) and runs until the 12th. 😎🎮⌛⏩
      AGDQ 2025 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 5th to 12th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA and streamed online. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World, Gauntlet IV, Gimmick! 2 and Snake Rattle 'n' Roll, modern games such as Astro Bot, UFO 50, Alan Wake II and Sonic X Shadow Generations, and awful games such as Superman 64, Meegah Mem and Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .

      Site: http://gamesdonequick.com
      Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
      Info: https://gamesdonequick.com/marathons/cm06694cj010zw401cwatx1zo
      Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
      Merch: https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq
      Stats: https://gdqstats.com https://gdq.alligatr.co.uk/tracker/agdq25/
      Youtube & VODs: https://www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick/playlists
      Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2025 8:24 AM

      Now: Pre-Show - Pre-Show - Live
      Next: Pikmin - Switch
      Then: Portal 2
      Soon: Kirby Air Ride


      Pre-Show is being run by Tech Crew and is expepected to take 30 minutes. This run is tagged with 'opener'.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Portal 2 - Kaizo Community Maps
      If met, Msushi will showcase some of the Community's most difficult Portal 2 custom levels after the main run.
      This is at $80 of $8000



      Ori and the Blind Forest - All Escapes
      If met, we will upgrade the category of the Ori and the Blind Forest randomizer to All Escapes.
      This is at $1150 of $10000



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2025 8:35 AM

      Now: Pre-Show - Pre-Show - Live
      Next: Pikmin - Switch
      Then: Portal 2
      Soon: Kirby Air Ride


      Pre-Show is being run by Tech Crew and is expepected to take 30 minutes. This run is tagged with 'opener'.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Portal 2 - Kaizo Community Maps
      If met, Msushi will showcase some of the Community's most difficult Portal 2 custom levels after the main run.
      This is at $80 of $8000



      Ori and the Blind Forest - All Escapes
      If met, we will upgrade the category of the Ori and the Blind Forest randomizer to All Escapes.
      This is at $1150 of $10000



      The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Filename Choice
      Choose the filename used for the Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker run. 8 character limit.
      This is at $0 of $0



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2025 8:53 AM

      Now: Pikmin - All Parts - Switch
      Next: Portal 2 - PC
      Then: Kirby Air Ride
      Soon: Mega Man X3


      Pikmin is being run by Ray0ken and is expepected to take 1 hour 15 minutes.
      Catch Ray0ken at: https://www.twitch.tv/ray0ken
      Commentating will be: Mokaygee, PiePusher11
      Quacksilver will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Portal 2 - Kaizo Community Maps
      If met, Msushi will showcase some of the Community's most difficult Portal 2 custom levels after the main run.
      This is at $1782 of $8000



      Ori and the Blind Forest - All Escapes
      If met, we will upgrade the category of the Ori and the Blind Forest randomizer to All Escapes.
      This is at $2193 of $10000



      The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Filename Choice
      Choose the filename used for the Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker run. 8 character limit.
      This is at $0 of $0



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2025 10:16 AM

      Now: Portal 2 - Single Player No SLA - PC
      Next: Kirby Air Ride - Wii
      Then: Mega Man X3
      Soon: Ori and the Blind Forest


      Portal 2 is being run by Msushi and is expepected to take 1 hour 5 minutes.

      Incentives for this run:
      Portal 2 - Kaizo Community Maps
      If met, Msushi will showcase some of the Community's most difficult Portal 2 custom levels after the main run.
      This has been met!



      Catch Msushi at: https://twitch.tv/msushi Twitter: Msushi_
      Commentating will be: Kevin
      Quacksilver will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Ori and the Blind Forest - All Escapes
      If met, we will upgrade the category of the Ori and the Blind Forest randomizer to All Escapes.
      This is at $6431 of $10000



      Astro Bot - Great Master Challenge
      If met, KingJO444 will complete the Great Master Challenge after the main Astro Bot run.
      This is at $1377 of $15000



      The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Filename Choice
      Choose the filename used for the Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker run. 8 character limit.
      Top options: Luigi ($526), Lonkus ($495), grr.jpg ($100), ralph ($75)



    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 5, 2025 11:39 AM

      Now: Kirby Air Ride - City Trial Any% - Wii
      Next: Mega Man X3 - SNES
      Then: Ori and the Blind Forest
      Soon: The Checkpoint


      Kirby Air Ride is being run by Bluekandy and is expepected to take 55 minutes.
      Catch Bluekandy at: https://twitch.tv/Bluekandy Twitter: BluekandyWX
      Nichole Goodnight will be hosting.


      Upcoming Incentives:
      Ori and the Blind Forest - All Escapes
      If met, we will upgrade the category of the Ori and the Blind Forest randomizer to All Escapes.
      This has been met!



      Astro Bot - Great Master Challenge
      If met, KingJO444 will complete the Great Master Challenge after the main Astro Bot run.
      This is at $5744 of $15000



      The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Filename Choice
      Choose the filename used for the Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker run. 8 character limit.
      Top options: Luigi ($851), Lonkus ($541), FindNemo ($500), ZELDA ($110)



