Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 1 here

The start of another new year is already upon us, readers. Those who have followed this website or the gaming world in general probably know what that means. It means the time has arrived for the return of Awesome Games Done Quick. This year's AGDQ is kicking off the first full week of the year, bringing the world's top speedrunners together to take viewers through some of the biggest games of the past and present. As they do every year, they'll be doing it for charity in front of a worldwide audience on Twitch.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has returned to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Many of this year's runners are on-hand for live runs, though a few are checking in virtually from their home spaces. This year's event is raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Shacknews will be watching all week and we'll make sure to bring you the daily schedule each day. Plus, we'll be sure to highlight the biggest runs worth watching.
You can watch all of the action in the embed below!
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Day 1 schedule
Here's the full schedule for Day 1, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times are subject to change depending on the actual completed runtimes, as well as other scheduling circumstances:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|8:30 AM
|Pre-Show
|--
|--
|30:00
|9:00 AM
|Pikmin
|All Parts - Switch
|Ray0ken
|1:15:00
|10:24 AM
|Portal 2
|Single Player No SLA - PC
|Msushi
|1:05:00
|11:54 AM
|Kirby Air Ride
|City Trial Any% - Wii
|Bluekandy
|55:00
|12:58 PM
|Mega Man X3
|Any% - SNES
|Zachary Ewing
|43:00
|1:56 PM
|Ori and the Blind Forest
|Randomizer World Tour 11 - PC
|CovertMuffin
|1:00:00
|3:30 PM
|Astro Bot
|Any% - PS5
|KingJO444
|2:20:00
|6:19 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Any% - GC
|Linkus7
|1:10:00
|7:44 PM
|Tomb Raider (2013)
|Any% - PC
|BloodThunder
|1:15:00
|9:14 PM
|Alan Wake 2: Night Springs
|All Episodes - PS5
|SweetPeebs
|40:00
|10:01 PM
|Alan Wake 2: The Lake House
|Any% - PS5
|suavepeanut
|17:00
|10:25 PM
|LEGO The Hobbit
|Restricted Any% (Co-op) - PC
|Dr_Pi, Zojalyx
|32:00
|11:04 PM
|Van Helsing
|Any% - PS2
|DECosmic
|40:00
|11:51 PM
|Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Remastered)
|Any% - PC
|Rifampin
|55:00
|12:53 AM
|Grief Syndrome
|All Chapters - PC
|Froob
|32:00
|1:32 AM
|Ruff City
|Any% NWG - PC
|Seirea
|18:00
|1:59 AM
|Super Lucky's Tale
|Any% - PC
|stevetvonline
|1:00:00
|3:14 AM
|Dick Tracy
|Any% - NES
|MadMegaX381
|25:00
|3:46 AM
|Snake Rattle 'n' Roll
|Any% (2-Player) - NES
|yelsraek, chessjerk
|8:00
|4:05 AM
|Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
|All Ranger - SNES
|MRRKNIGHT
|35:00
|4:47 AM
|Ninja Gaiden 2
|Any% - NES
|TheRetroRunner
|20:00
|5:14 AM
|Final Fantasy Legend 2
|Any% No Credit Warp - Switch
|Toorima
|42:00
9:00AM - Pikmin
Nintendo's Pikmin series has come a long way, so take this journey back to the beginning. Remember that Pikmin was re-released as part of an old-school collection on Switch and that'll be the version on display. If you haven't experienced the original, come check out the old-school classic to kick off this year's marathon week.
3:30PM - Astro Bot
Last year's critical darling is ready to makes its Games Done Quick debut. The speedrunning community is still looking to optimize Astro Bot. Granted, it's only four months since the game's initial release, but it's clear that Team ASOBI crafted a tight ship, because the current estimate for simply beating the game is a lengthy 2 hours and 20 minutes. Come learn some strats to round out your Sunday afternoon.
11:53PM - Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Remastered)
We're happy to celebrate Nightdive's body of remastered work. The studio can be heavily credited for the recent Turok resurgence that's about to culminate with an all-new entry in the series. While you wait for Turok 4, come celebrate Turok 2 with this run from Rifampin.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to come back all week to Shacknews for more on this week's marathon.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025: Watch Day 1 here
Humble Bundle with select AGDQ titles
https://www.humblebundle.com/games/speedrunning-with-awesome-gdq
Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 has raised $1,930 for Prevent Cancer Foundation! It starts today at 12pm EST (with a preshow 30 minutes earlier) and runs until the 12th.
AGDQ 2025 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 5th to 12th, 2024, in Pittsburgh, PA and streamed online. Speedrunnners will play through almost 150 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World, Gauntlet IV, Gimmick! 2 and Snake Rattle 'n' Roll, modern games such as Astro Bot, UFO 50, Alan Wake II and Sonic X Shadow Generations, and awful games such as Superman 64, Meegah Mem and Big Rigs: Over the Road Racing will all be played, so there is something for everyone!
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Info: https://gamesdonequick.com/marathons/cm06694cj010zw401cwatx1zo
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
Merch: https://www.fangamer.com/collections/games-done-quick https://theyetee.com/collections/agdq
Stats: https://gdqstats.com https://gdq.alligatr.co.uk/tracker/agdq25/
Youtube & VODs: https://www.youtube.com/@gamesdonequick/playlists
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick
Now: Pre-Show - Pre-Show - Live
Next: Pikmin - Switch
Then: Portal 2
Soon: Kirby Air Ride
Pre-Show is being run by Tech Crew and is expepected to take 30 minutes. This run is tagged with 'opener'.
Upcoming Incentives:
Portal 2 - Kaizo Community Maps
If met, Msushi will showcase some of the Community's most difficult Portal 2 custom levels after the main run.
This is at $80 of $8000
Ori and the Blind Forest - All Escapes
If met, we will upgrade the category of the Ori and the Blind Forest randomizer to All Escapes.
This is at $1150 of $10000
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker - Filename Choice
Choose the filename used for the Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker run. 8 character limit.
This is at $0 of $0
Now: Pikmin - All Parts - Switch
Next: Portal 2 - PC
Then: Kirby Air Ride
Soon: Mega Man X3
Pikmin is being run by Ray0ken and is expepected to take 1 hour 15 minutes.
Catch Ray0ken at: https://www.twitch.tv/ray0ken
Commentating will be: Mokaygee, PiePusher11
Quacksilver will be hosting.
Now: Portal 2 - Single Player No SLA - PC
Next: Kirby Air Ride - Wii
Then: Mega Man X3
Soon: Ori and the Blind Forest
Portal 2 is being run by Msushi and is expepected to take 1 hour 5 minutes.
Incentives for this run:
Portal 2 - Kaizo Community Maps
If met, Msushi will showcase some of the Community's most difficult Portal 2 custom levels after the main run.
This has been met!
Catch Msushi at: https://twitch.tv/msushi Twitter: Msushi_
Commentating will be: Kevin
Quacksilver will be hosting.
Now: Kirby Air Ride - City Trial Any% - Wii
Next: Mega Man X3 - SNES
Then: Ori and the Blind Forest
Soon: The Checkpoint
Kirby Air Ride is being run by Bluekandy and is expepected to take 55 minutes.
Catch Bluekandy at: https://twitch.tv/Bluekandy Twitter: BluekandyWX
Nichole Goodnight will be hosting.
