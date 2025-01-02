The best Carlotta build and teams in Wuthering Waves An ice-cold sharpshooter is about to change the game in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves 2.0 is bringing a lot of new content to the game, including a whole new area to explore. For people who have been in need of a new character to chase, the good news is that Carlotta might just be for you. This Glacio DPS uses her guns to focus on single-target damage, making her an excellent alternative to the more mob-focused Camellya from the previous update.

Carlotta is an interesting character because we'll be looking at a majority single target focus, so the aim will be to remove that one target as quickly as possible and then move on to the next. With most of her abilities leaning into this place style, that means we'll want to aim for as much Critical Chance as possible and back this up with anything that will buff Resonance damage or spam because so much of her damage output is considered Resonance damage.

Best weapon - The Last Dance - This new 5-Star weapon is perfect for Carlotta, granting 500 ATK and a Crit DMG bonus of 73%, granting a 12% ATK increase, along with a 48% Resonance Skill damage bonus every time an Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation is cast, which lasts for five seconds. This can reach a 24% ATK bonus and 96% Resonance Skill bonus when fully upgraded. If that isn't an option, then the 4-Star Undying Flame is a solid option, granting 413 ATK with a 30% overall ATK bonus. You also get a 20% damage bonus to your Resonance SKill for 15 seconds after using your Intro Skill. So, not the insane numbers you can reach with the Last Dance, but worthwhile if it's all you have.

- - This new 5-Star weapon is perfect for Carlotta, granting 500 ATK and a Crit DMG bonus of 73%, granting a 12% ATK increase, along with a 48% Resonance Skill damage bonus every time an Intro Skill or Resonance Liberation is cast, which lasts for five seconds. This can reach a 24% ATK bonus and 96% Resonance Skill bonus when fully upgraded. If that isn't an option, then the 4-Star Undying Flame is a solid option, granting 413 ATK with a 30% overall ATK bonus. You also get a 20% damage bonus to your Resonance SKill for 15 seconds after using your Intro Skill. So, not the insane numbers you can reach with the Last Dance, but worthwhile if it's all you have. Best Echoes - For this, you want the new Frosty Resolve Glacio set, as it will provide better benefits than the previous set. This means hunting down the new Echoes that are available in the new area, Rinascita. Our main 4 Count will be the Sentry Construct from the new boss, while after that, we just need to fill in a 3-3-1-1 pattern that gives us a five-piece Frosty Revolve Glacio bonus. Additional stats to aim for are Critical Rate, Critical Damage, ATK, and Resonance Skill damage.

Understanding the Moldable Crystals

Carlotta is not a greedy on-fielder. The aim is to fill up her Forte to be able to perform an enhanced heavy attack, followed by your Resonance Liberation at maximum possible damage. While she seems complicated, the two things to keep in mind are that you want to build up six Moldable Crystals, which you can do by performing her Intro Skill, Resonance Skill, etc., but that will be spent if you make basic attacks while they are active. Instead, use her Resonance Skill fully, then switch her off-field. Go through your support cycle, then switch her back on, all buffed up. You'll get another crystal from the Intro SKill, and you can then double-skill again. You'll have a fully enhanced heavy to perform, which will then set up the full power of resonance liberation.

The best team for Carlotta

Source: Shacknews

Carlotta is all about single target damage, with tremendous damage potential, so backing her up the right way through more Glacio damage and Resonance Skill damage is the way to go. Zhezhi is a great option, and it will also appear on Carlotta's banner with her. It will provide an extra 20% Glacio damage along with 25% Resonance Skill damage. For support, I am strongly of the opinion that Shorekeeper is just the best all-around support in the game, and she will offer Carlotta better damage, critical chance, and critical damage thanks to her insane Stellarrealms ability.