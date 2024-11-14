The best Camellya build and teams in Wuthering Waves Camellya is here to tend the garden and pull the weeds, and she is a superb addition to your team in Wuthering Waves.

Camellya is a very interesting addition to Wuthering Waves. Arriving in 1.4, this flower-themed Resonator can dish out a ridiculous amount of damage and has some of the most violent burst damage we have seen in the game to date. The trade-off is that there will be some limited mobility while in high damage mode.

The best Camellya build and teams in Wuthering Waves

Don't let the small size fool you, Camellya is packing a lot of damage in her kit.

Source: Shacknews

Camellya is a Havoc character that fights with a sword. She is a fantastic primary DPS and has an interesting moveset that sees her dangling from vines and plants as her acrobatic spinning moves tear enemies to pieces.

Best weapon - The best weapon option for Camellya is the brand-new Red Spring sword. This will increase ATK by 12%, and when dealing basic attacks DMG, you get 12% Basic Attack DMG for 12 seconds. This can be proced once per second and stacks up to five times. After you use your Concerto energy, you gain a huge 40% extra damage in basic attacks until you switch her off-field. If you don’t have this, as it will be new, then anything with high base damage and high critical will be a great option, such as the Blazing Brilliance.

Understanding Crimson Pistils

In many ways, Camellya is a simple character to use, as you are basic attack reliant and you will be buffing that damage. Her heavy attacks, dodge counter, and special all count as basic attack damage, but there is a lot of complexity to how to truly get the most out of her kit, and that lies in Crimson Pistils.

She also has two modes: normal mode and Blossom Mode. Her Blossom Mode is activated by using her Resonance Skill and is what causes her to become suspended in the air, giving her a huge area of effect damage but limiting mobility.

You will want to use her Intro Skill and Forte Circuit activation to instantly recover 100 Crimson Pistils, and those Pistils are then spent by attacking and building back up the Concerto energy. When you have full Concerto energy, your resonance skill is switched to a skill called Ephemeral, and activating this will put you into Budding Mode.

Budding Mode is essentially hyper-charging your damage, and the aim should be to rapidly get into Budding Mode and stay there as long as possible for maximum damage. Once you get your rotations down for this character, it becomes very easy to maintain high damage output.

Best team for Camellya

The best team will lean heavily into basic and critical damage.

Source: Shacknews

Camellya pairs incredibly well with Shorekeeper, who offers all manner of buffs to criticals. Being so critically focused and very greedy as far as staying on-field goes, Camellya can make excellent use of the Shorekeeper’s Stellarrealms for crazy damage stacks. Sanhua is also perfect for her due to the basic attack focus and the benefits that Sanhua brings to basic attack damage output.

And there you go, everything you need to know to get the most out of Camelly as you patrol the Black Shores in Wuthering Waves.