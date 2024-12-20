Where to talk to Sgt. Winter about his Wintervestigation - Fortnite It is the holiday season, which means there are lots of Winterfest quests to do in Fortnite.

It's Winterfest in Fortnite! The time of year when the map is covered in snow, you can get lots of free gifts from Crackpots Cozy Cabin, and, of course, there are lots of challenges to complete to take advantage of that increased experience rate.

The first quest in this year's Winterfest is to find and talk to Sgt. Winter. The buff bastion of the holiday season is back, and he has some tasks for us to complete. You can find Sgt. Winter to the south of Foxy Floodgate, in the hills on the south side of the train tracks.

There is a crashed plane there, with various parts strewn across the hills, and Sgt. Winter is patrolling the area. Chat with him, and he will give you the next part of the quest. This is also a great place to loot up, but you will need to be careful as it will likely be filled with other players.

You might want to be kind and have a Christmas truce when you are close to Sgt. Winter. Who knows, he might pop you on the naughty list if you are too mean to other players here.

