Shack Together 045 - Shacknews Awards 2024 Recap feat. Greg Burke, TJ Denzer

Welcome to episode 45 of Shack Together! Today's episode breaks from our usual format as we dive deep into the Shacknews Awards 2024, celebrating an incredible year in gaming. As your producer, I'm excited to guide us through our comprehensive awards coverage, which features an impressive 24 winners each in both our Game of the Year and Indie Game of the Year categories.

This special episode showcases the breadth and depth of gaming in 2024, from major releases like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Astro Bot, and Black Myth: Wukong to standout indie titles like Balatro, Animal Well, and The Plucky Squire. We'll be discussing everything from technical achievements in categories like Best Graphics and Best Water to our cherished "Do it for Shacknews" award, which recognizes individuals and groups who went above and beyond for the gaming community - including nominees like The Zelda Orchestra, Brandon Cole for his accessibility advocacy, and the dedicated developers at GSC Game World.

As we wrap up our final episode of 2024, we want to thank all our listeners for another fantastic year of gaming discussions and community engagement. We'll see you in 2025 for more Shack Together! And that's all for today's show! Thanks as always for listening and enjoy!

Don't forget to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and join us every Friday for more episodes of Shack Together. Enjoy!

Follow Shack Together