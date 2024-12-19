ShackStream: Let's blow up stuff in Delta Force for the holidays Delta Force is open to everyone again, and we're in the mood to wreak some destruction upon the maps.

Jan is done with work for the year, so that makes tonight's Games with Jan stream the perfect opportunity to head into Delta Force with his friends and blow some stuff up. Delta Force is in open beta at the moment, with several new maps and game modes up for offer. There'll be plenty of fireworks, and likely some crying. Tune in to see if it's the enemy or Jan's team that does most of that.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be joined by Bill and Dusty, along with a cup of eggnog and a bit of an attitude. There'll be tank shells, sniper rounds, and plenty of road kills if previous Delta Force sessions are any indication. Stop by and enjoy a cup of something you like and watch the chaos. There'll be plenty of it guaranteed!

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and provide your input on strategies and tactical decisions. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.