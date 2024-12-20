How to get Spirit - Path of Exile 2 In the dangerous world of magical powers, a little Spirit can go a long way.

Spirit is a hugely important resource for your characters in Path of Exile 2. While Mana is the main source of energy used to cast abilities and spells, Spirit is used for buffs, debuffs, and those all-important minion summons.

Source: Shacknews

One of the most common ways to get more Spirit is from items. Some weapons and items will grant increased Spirit as one of the affix bonuses if you are lucky enough to loot one or have it roll from an upgrade. It might sound frustrating, but by the nature of Path of Exile 2, you will need to keep an eye on every item drop, as armor pieces, jewelry, or weapons can all give you some extra spirit, depending on their affix roles. Some Uniques will also grant spirit, so keep an eye open for organe items.

Some items also have a built-in Spirit value in their profiles and are key for Spirit builds, such as the Scepter.

There are also optional bosses in the game that you can track down, and killing them will award you additional Spirit on that character. The following optional campaign bosses will all grant extra Spirit if you manage to defeat them:

Act 1: King in the Mists - Freythorn

Act 3: Ignagduk, The Bog Witch - The Azak Bog

You should also keep a close eye on your passive skill trees. The Witch Infernalist is a good example, as the Beidat's Will node will grant you additional Spirit.

