How to get Spirit - Path of Exile 2

In the dangerous world of magical powers, a little Spirit can go a long way.
3

Spirit is a hugely important resource for your characters in Path of Exile 2. While Mana is the main source of energy used to cast abilities and spells, Spirit is used for buffs, debuffs, and those all-important minion summons. 

A Sceptre giving 100 Spirit in Path of Exile 2
One of the most common ways to get more Spirit is from items. Some weapons and items will grant increased Spirit as one of the affix bonuses if you are lucky enough to loot one or have it roll from an upgrade. It might sound frustrating, but by the nature of Path of Exile 2, you will need to keep an eye on every item drop, as armor pieces, jewelry, or weapons can all give you some extra spirit, depending on their affix roles. Some Uniques will also grant spirit, so keep an eye open for organe items.

Some items also have a built-in Spirit value in their profiles and are key for Spirit builds, such as the Scepter. 

There are also optional bosses in the game that you can track down, and killing them will award you additional Spirit on that character. The following optional campaign bosses will all grant extra Spirit if you manage to defeat them:

  • Act 1: King in the Mists - Freythorn
  • Act 3: Ignagduk, The Bog Witch - The Azak Bog

You should also keep a close eye on your passive skill trees. The Witch Infernalist is a good example, as the Beidat's Will node will grant you additional Spirit. 

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

    December 20, 2024 4:18 AM

    • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 20, 2024 6:47 AM

      Yeah, I'm level 23 and still don't understand spirit. Seems dumb it only comes via rando items? Also I equipped a new rune or whatever and suddenly I no longer have enough spirit to keep a skill active? Whatever I equipped doesn't even mention using spirt either, I just don't know.

      • Scannerbarkly
        reply
        December 20, 2024 6:48 AM

        What was the name of the Rune you equipped?

      • MonTy2b legacy 10 years
        reply
        December 20, 2024 7:11 AM

        Yea spirit is so important yet it's not explained well in game. It's confusing and I assume this system is a work in progress like many things in this early access release.

