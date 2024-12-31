Shacknews Best Publisher of 2024 - Sega

It’s not often that a company can publish more than five AAA games in a single year and have nearly all of them hit with one audience or another, but somehow Sega pulled it off. Sure, Sega had its own titles in the form of Sonic X Shadow: Generations, but that didn’t stop it from putting out a list of games that have been regular fixtures of our 2024 Shacknews Awards.

We might as well start with Ryu Ga Gotoku, makers of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series. The output from RGG Studio was incredible. Not only did it get a new and exciting Like a Dragon game out the door with Infinite Wealth, but it also helped Sega in developing a new Super Monkey Ball game for the Nintendo Switch, which was also quite good. Add to that the fact that RGG is already preparing for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii in February 2025 and Virtua Fighter after that you’ve got quite a spread out of just one studio.

Then there’s Atlus, which had another incredible year. Persona 3: Reload by itself would be enough to praise Atlus’ efforts in 2024, but then a group split off into the Studio Zero developer and created Metaphor: ReFantazio as well, which was on a lot of folks’ lists for Game of the Year, not to mention capturing a few awards here at Shacknews. VanillaWare might be a lesser-known entity in Sega’s stable, but it also added impeccably to the year with Unicorn Overlord, which was an incredible strategy RPG.

Hit after hit dropped with the Sega banner attached to it this year, and Sega continues to have exciting things around the corner. The Sonic universe continues to excite both in games and its growing cinematic and media universe and new Virtua Fighter and Yakuza games are coming up as well. Of course, there’s still the fabled Sega Super Game to consider, but even if you took that out of the equation, Sega had a stellar 2024 and it looks like it has no intention of slowing down next year.

