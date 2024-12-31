New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Best Publisher of 2024 - Sega

With Atlus, Studio Zero, Ryu Ga Gotoku, and VanillaWare cranking out non-stop bangers, Sega could do no wrong in its gaming catalog this year.
TJ Denzer
2

It’s not often that a company can publish more than five AAA games in a single year and have nearly all of them hit with one audience or another, but somehow Sega pulled it off. Sure, Sega had its own titles in the form of Sonic X Shadow: Generations, but that didn’t stop it from putting out a list of games that have been regular fixtures of our 2024 Shacknews Awards.

We might as well start with Ryu Ga Gotoku, makers of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series. The output from RGG Studio was incredible. Not only did it get a new and exciting Like a Dragon game out the door with Infinite Wealth, but it also helped Sega in developing a new Super Monkey Ball game for the Nintendo Switch, which was also quite good. Add to that the fact that RGG is already preparing for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii in February 2025 and Virtua Fighter after that you’ve got quite a spread out of just one studio.

Then there’s Atlus, which had another incredible year. Persona 3: Reload by itself would be enough to praise Atlus’ efforts in 2024, but then a group split off into the Studio Zero developer and created Metaphor: ReFantazio as well, which was on a lot of folks’ lists for Game of the Year, not to mention capturing a few awards here at Shacknews. VanillaWare might be a lesser-known entity in Sega’s stable, but it also added impeccably to the year with Unicorn Overlord, which was an incredible strategy RPG.

Hit after hit dropped with the Sega banner attached to it this year, and Sega continues to have exciting things around the corner. The Sonic universe continues to excite both in games and its growing cinematic and media universe and new Virtua Fighter and Yakuza games are coming up as well. Of course, there’s still the fabled Sega Super Game to consider, but even if you took that out of the equation, Sega had a stellar 2024 and it looks like it has no intention of slowing down next year.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    December 31, 2024 7:00 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Shacknews Best Publisher of 2024 - Sega

      December 31, 2024 7:19 AM

      Best part is, Sega has a stellar future lined up too. Cant wait to see how the new Virtua Fighter turns out.

      December 31, 2024 12:17 PM

      I was in on a convo on a Retro-Streamer's channel last night about "Do you think if Sega had gotten GTA3 as an exclusive, it would have saved the console?"

