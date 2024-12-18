Evening Reading - December 18, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- 2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 review: That's a rough takeoff
- Sonic X Shadow's Keanu Reeves DLC is a fun teaser for the Sonic 3 movie
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Giving a sports parlay as a white elephant gift
At my cousin’s job, they do a white elephant where you have to buy a $20 gift for someone else— John Nucci (@JNucci23) December 18, 2024
One of her coworkers gave someone the rights to a printed out +8914 9-leg parlay
Incredible move pic.twitter.com/T9gArrhW9K
I don't even gamble, but this is a pretty funny gift.
Steam yearly roundup is out
Drop those Steam Stats…don’t be embarrassed pic.twitter.com/WlYTDeZzjw— Balatro (@BalatroGame) December 18, 2024
What was your top game?
Chloe Okuno and Maika Monroe are making another horror movie together
BRIDES.— NEON (@neonrated) December 18, 2024
A new horror from Chloe Okuno.
Starring Maika Monroe.
Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zweZaTJUlv
Really enjoyed watcher, so I'm excited to see this duo team up again!
Phoenix Suns owner lowers concession prices
Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has announced new concession prices:— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 18, 2024
• $2 hot dogs
• $2 waters
• $2 sodas
• $2 chips
• $2 popcorn
A family of four used to spend $98 on hot dogs, water, and popcorn but will now pay $24 instead.
That's awesome 👏 pic.twitter.com/KA0lHqBURa
Good on him. If I lived in Arizona, I'd go to a Suns game!
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre added to the national film registry
‘TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE’ has been added to the National Film Registry.— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 17, 2024
Films that are added to the registry are seen to have cultural or historic importance and must be preserved for future generations. pic.twitter.com/8oMWJkCAo0
One of the best American films ever made and still a top 3 horror movie of all time.
Mariah Carey is currently defrosting in Fortnite
MARIAH CAREY IS NOW DEFROSTING 😭#Fortnite | Image: @PokeasyFN pic.twitter.com/qgJhAxL9zh— SpushFNBR (@SpushFNBR) December 18, 2024
Yes, that's a real sentence!
First teaser for Superman
Full trailer drops tomorrow, but I'm digging this first look.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
