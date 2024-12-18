Evening Reading - December 18, 2024

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Giving a sports parlay as a white elephant gift

At my cousin’s job, they do a white elephant where you have to buy a $20 gift for someone else



One of her coworkers gave someone the rights to a printed out +8914 9-leg parlay



Incredible move pic.twitter.com/T9gArrhW9K — John Nucci (@JNucci23) December 18, 2024

I don't even gamble, but this is a pretty funny gift.

Steam yearly roundup is out

Drop those Steam Stats…don’t be embarrassed pic.twitter.com/WlYTDeZzjw — Balatro (@BalatroGame) December 18, 2024

What was your top game?

Chloe Okuno and Maika Monroe are making another horror movie together

BRIDES.

A new horror from Chloe Okuno.

Starring Maika Monroe.

Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zweZaTJUlv — NEON (@neonrated) December 18, 2024

Really enjoyed watcher, so I'm excited to see this duo team up again!

Phoenix Suns owner lowers concession prices

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia has announced new concession prices:



• $2 hot dogs

• $2 waters

• $2 sodas

• $2 chips

• $2 popcorn



A family of four used to spend $98 on hot dogs, water, and popcorn but will now pay $24 instead.



That's awesome 👏 pic.twitter.com/KA0lHqBURa — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) December 18, 2024

Good on him. If I lived in Arizona, I'd go to a Suns game!

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre added to the national film registry

‘TEXAS CHAIN SAW MASSACRE’ has been added to the National Film Registry.



Films that are added to the registry are seen to have cultural or historic importance and must be preserved for future generations. pic.twitter.com/8oMWJkCAo0 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 17, 2024

One of the best American films ever made and still a top 3 horror movie of all time.

Mariah Carey is currently defrosting in Fortnite

Yes, that's a real sentence!

First teaser for Superman

Full trailer drops tomorrow, but I'm digging this first look.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Focus Features

Source: Don't forget to do your daily Bubbletron! Also, do yourself a favor over the holiday and watch The Holdovers.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.