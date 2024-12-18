New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - December 18, 2024

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Giving a sports parlay as a white elephant gift

I don't even gamble, but this is a pretty funny gift.

Steam yearly roundup is out

What was your top game?

Chloe Okuno and Maika Monroe are making another horror movie together

Really enjoyed watcher, so I'm excited to see this duo team up again!

Phoenix Suns owner lowers concession prices

Good on him. If I lived in Arizona, I'd go to a Suns game!

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre added to the national film registry

One of the best American films ever made and still a top 3 horror movie of all time.

Mariah Carey is currently defrosting in Fortnite

Yes, that's a real sentence!

First teaser for Superman

Full trailer drops tomorrow, but I'm digging this first look.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Dominic Sessa and Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers.
Focus Features
Source: Don't forget to do your daily Bubbletron! Also, do yourself a favor over the holiday and watch The Holdovers.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola