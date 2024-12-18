When does Winterfest 2024 start in Fortnite? It's that time of year when Crackshot's Cabin opens up for good tidings and cheer.

It's the holiday season, and as always, Epic Games will be bringing some of that Christmas cheer to Fortnite with the Winterfest celebration. Winterfest is the island's main winter event and is a great time for players to get all manner of free rewards, including skins, wraps, and back bling.

When does Winterfest 2024 start in Fortnite?

Source: Epic Games

Winterfest will begin on December 20 and will run until January 7, giving us all plenty of time to get all our presents unwrapped and finish the slew of challenges that will be on the way. The exact kick-off time has not yet been confirmed by Epic, so it will be worth checking at the daily reset at 6 am PT, but it is likely that things will start later in the day.

The update containing some smaller changes already landed today, December 18, so everything will be ready to go, with no need to download any update on Friday. We know that there will be a Mariah Carey skin and rumors of a Snoop Dogg Christmas skin. The map has already been updated, and a massive snowstorm has driven a huge field of snow right across the center of the map.

Epic Games has been pretty quiet on what kind of quests might be included this year, but they usually center around tracking down presents and other fun things, so we will just have to wait and see what happens.

Be sure to check out our Fortnite page for more helpful guides.