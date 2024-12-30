Shacknews Best Expansion of 2024 - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring forever changed what people expect of a FromSoftware game. Now, two years later, Shadow of the Erdtree has changed what people expect of a FromSoftware expansion. But more than that, it has shown the pedigree of FromSoftware and what a studio, where staff are retained and allowed to develop their skills, can deliver. Shadow of the Erdtree vastly expands the Elden Ring experience adding to the game a map comparable in size, brand new enemies to fight and gear to acquire, a fresh perspective on lore, and bosses that are as brutally challenging as ever.

Shadow of the Erdtree takes players on a journey to the Land of Shadow, a place shrouded in mystery, a location where the goddess Marika first set foot. It is a land that has been ravaged by warfare, a land with an utterly unique environment begging to be explored. In terms of scope, the expansion’s playable area rivals that of the base game, but manages to be far more interconnected with dramatic changes in elevation demanding careful analysis of the map.

Player exploration is rewarded with new consumables, armor, weapons, spells, and NPC storylines. Dungeons litter the world, hero graves present nail-biting fights, while new enemies dot the landscape and offer unique combat experiences. Everywhere you look, there is a new sight to behold and a new avenue begging to be explored.

For most players, the bosses make or break a FromSoftware experience. Shadow of the Erdtree delivers some of the best, most bone-achingly difficult boss fights in the Soulsborne franchise. A few bosses here rival the greats (Orphan of Kos, Nameless King, etc) with their design, movesets, and the level of perfection demanded of the player. Furthermore, many of these bosses have lore significance, as they reveal more about the rich background and motivations of a few key individuals.

As far as expansions go, it’s not often that one reaches the same dizzying highs as its base game. But Shadow of the Erdtree does this. The level of craftsmanship on display here is unbelievable and it’s a testament to the talented folks at FromSoftware and their dedication to delivering the absolute best product imaginable. Congratulations to the FromSoftware team for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Shacknews’ Best Expansion of 2024.

