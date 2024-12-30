New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Shacknews Best Expansion of 2024 - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Shadow of the Erdtree establishes a new level of expectation about what an expansion should be.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
2

Elden Ring forever changed what people expect of a FromSoftware game. Now, two years later, Shadow of the Erdtree has changed what people expect of a FromSoftware expansion. But more than that, it has shown the pedigree of FromSoftware and what a studio, where staff are retained and allowed to develop their skills, can deliver. Shadow of the Erdtree vastly expands the Elden Ring experience adding to the game a map comparable in size, brand new enemies to fight and gear to acquire, a fresh perspective on lore, and bosses that are as brutally challenging as ever.

Shadow of the Erdtree takes players on a journey to the Land of Shadow, a place shrouded in mystery, a location where the goddess Marika first set foot. It is a land that has been ravaged by warfare, a land with an utterly unique environment begging to be explored. In terms of scope, the expansion’s playable area rivals that of the base game, but manages to be far more interconnected with dramatic changes in elevation demanding careful analysis of the map.

Player exploration is rewarded with new consumables, armor, weapons, spells, and NPC storylines. Dungeons litter the world, hero graves present nail-biting fights, while new enemies dot the landscape and offer unique combat experiences. Everywhere you look, there is a new sight to behold and a new avenue begging to be explored.

For most players, the bosses make or break a FromSoftware experience. Shadow of the Erdtree delivers some of the best, most bone-achingly difficult boss fights in the Soulsborne franchise. A few bosses here rival the greats (Orphan of Kos, Nameless King, etc) with their design, movesets, and the level of perfection demanded of the player. Furthermore, many of these bosses have lore significance, as they reveal more about the rich background and motivations of a few key individuals.

As far as expansions go, it’s not often that one reaches the same dizzying highs as its base game. But Shadow of the Erdtree does this. The level of craftsmanship on display here is unbelievable and it’s a testament to the talented folks at FromSoftware and their dedication to delivering the absolute best product imaginable. Congratulations to the FromSoftware team for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Shacknews’ Best Expansion of 2024.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola