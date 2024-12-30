New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Best PC Game of 2024 - S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The PC platform is the best place to experience S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2's graphical fidelity, intense gameplay, and passionate modding community.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
4

While a game like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl thrives anywhere it’s released, it’s on PC that it really finds its roots. The team at GSC Game World managed to release an outstanding sequel to one of the most lauded franchises, delivering fans of the series an unforgettable experience. From gameplay and narrative to visuals and community support, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has earned itself the Shacknews award for Best PC Game of 2024.

When it comes to taking full advantage of the PC platform, there are a few games that spring to mind. Crysis was the go-to for graphical fidelity back in the day. Teardown stood as our Best PC Game of 2022 thanks to its rich physics and sandbox systems. This year, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 leans hard into Unreal Engine 5 to deliver visuals that are absolutely outstanding while also boasting a fervent modding community looking to take the experience to the next level.

A quick glance at the PC requirements show that even players with a middling PC build can experience one of the best games released this year. However, a look at the recommended specs shows exactly what GSC Game World has planned for players. Those that can hit the hardware benchmarks will enjoy ultra-realistic graphics and visual effects that will leave you breathless.

On the modding front, the community has already rallied behind GSC Game World. Nexus Mods offers dozens of pages of mods across a variety of categories, with the majority featuring hundreds of thousands of downloads. Players on PC can enjoy a level of control over their experience not available on any other gaming platform.

And this is just the beginning for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. We’re still operating within the first couple of months of its release, and with GSC Game World promising to deliver even more content and support, the game is set to reach new, dizzying heights.

It is with great pleasure that we give S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl the Shacknews Best PC Game of 2024 award.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

    December 30, 2024 11:00 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Shacknews Best PC Game of 2024 - S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      December 30, 2024 11:30 AM

      I didn't expect this. Do you think if they hadn't gotten that first mega-patch and A-Life fix out, it would have fallen out of this competition/category?

      • JohnnyChugs
        reply
        December 30, 2024 12:01 PM

        General consensus on the team was even before those patches, at its worst, the world is still so damn fascinating and the journey is intriguing enough that the bugs weren’t egregious enough to make a dent in our opinion of it.

        Actually I thought some bugs were downright funny, like the one where human enemies spiral into the air when you headshot them.

        • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          December 30, 2024 12:30 PM

          I so love seeing someone caught in a Vortex anomaly on my mini-map in Stalker 1. "Hey free loot in a few seconds!"

