Shacknews Best PC Game of 2024 - S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

While a game like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl thrives anywhere it’s released, it’s on PC that it really finds its roots. The team at GSC Game World managed to release an outstanding sequel to one of the most lauded franchises, delivering fans of the series an unforgettable experience. From gameplay and narrative to visuals and community support, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl has earned itself the Shacknews award for Best PC Game of 2024.

When it comes to taking full advantage of the PC platform, there are a few games that spring to mind. Crysis was the go-to for graphical fidelity back in the day. Teardown stood as our Best PC Game of 2022 thanks to its rich physics and sandbox systems. This year, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 leans hard into Unreal Engine 5 to deliver visuals that are absolutely outstanding while also boasting a fervent modding community looking to take the experience to the next level.

A quick glance at the PC requirements show that even players with a middling PC build can experience one of the best games released this year. However, a look at the recommended specs shows exactly what GSC Game World has planned for players. Those that can hit the hardware benchmarks will enjoy ultra-realistic graphics and visual effects that will leave you breathless.

On the modding front, the community has already rallied behind GSC Game World. Nexus Mods offers dozens of pages of mods across a variety of categories, with the majority featuring hundreds of thousands of downloads. Players on PC can enjoy a level of control over their experience not available on any other gaming platform.

And this is just the beginning for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. We’re still operating within the first couple of months of its release, and with GSC Game World promising to deliver even more content and support, the game is set to reach new, dizzying heights.

It is with great pleasure that we give S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl the Shacknews Best PC Game of 2024 award.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.