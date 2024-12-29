Shacknews Best Graphics of 2024 - S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

With the release of Unreal Engine 5, players are being treated to a level of graphical fidelity not previously thought possible in video games. While there were other nominees in this category that utilized the powerhouse of an engine, there was one that stood above the others for its attention to detail, its use of lighting and textures, and the atmosphere it was able to imbue with its visuals. Shacknews recognizes S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl with the award for Best Graphics of 2024.

The beauty of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is evident within the first few minutes of gameplay. The darkness of the opening section paradoxically shines a light on GSC Game World’s use of lighting, be it the moon overhead or the various organic, technological, and anomalous light sources throughout the world. These beacons pierce through the shadows, giving players a sense of safety from the darkness, while scattering light across the ground and walls, revealing only enough to glean a sense of the world.

But it’s not long before the darkness is replaced by vibrant sunlight, as the whole Zone is bathed in light. At this point, players can peer out over the landscape and soak up the environment GSC Game World has crafted. There’s attention to detail in the things players will see up close, like the textures of various materials, as well as those far away, like the roiling storms that hammer the earth.

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

All of these elements come together to create a world that manages to feel alien and hostile but also like home and a place worth exploring, all at the same time. It’s easy to get lost in this world, literally and metaphorically as you trek through the environment, speak to the people in the world, and otherwise try your best to survive.

x-Rumpo-x on Cortex

Despite the absolutely stacked nominee list this year, GSC Game World has managed to secure the Shacknews Best Graphics of 2024 award with its work on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.