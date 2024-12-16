What is the exact release date and time for Mythical Island - Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket Finally, new booster packs are due to arrive in the smash-hit mobile trading card game.

If you have already managed to get the decks you want or even fill your Dex in Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket, the good news is that new packs are on the way. A fresh batch of cards is about to arrive in the game, adding a new spin on the emerging meta.

What is the exact release date and time for Mythical Island - Pokemon TCG Pocket

We believe the new Mythical Island packs will be released at the following times around the world at the daily reset time:

10 pm PT - December 16

1 am ET - December 17

6 am GMT - December 17

3 pm JST - December 17

These new cards, 80 in total, act as something of a booster to the Genetic Apex packs rather than totally new decks by themselves, so you can expect good synergies with decks you have already managed to build. The highlights are almost certainly the Mew Ex and Aerodactyl Ex. We have also managed to get a glimpse of cards like Leaf, Dedenne, Dhelmise, Marshadow, Magmar, Morelull, and Tauros in the trailer.

The good news for people who have been holding on to their Pack Hourglasses is that it does seem like we will be able to roll them over and use them on the new packs, so if you have quite a few of them saved up, you should be able to quickly rack up the newer cards and get them added to your collection.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Pokemon Trading Card Game Pocket page.