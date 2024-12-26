Shacknews Best Cozy Game of 2024 - Little Kitty, Big City

Coziness can come from many places, but love, warmth, and comfort can often come from the cuddliest side of the animal kingdom. Cats have certainly been featured in games before, sometimes even in starring roles. In 2024, no furry feline got its day more than the nomadic star of Little Kitty, Big City.

Double Dagger Studio came on the indie gaming scene this year with this special tale of a lost kitty cat wandering a giant metropolis. In Little Kitty, Big City, players didn't have the pressures that are usually attached to a bustling borough. Instead, players got to wander the town at their own leisure, get involved in wholesome mischief, meet new friends, and even don different hats. The objective may ultimately be to find home, but when there's this much fun to be had, what's the rush to do so?



Source: Double Dagger Studio

Shacknews didn't issue a full review to Little Kitty, Big City, but that doesn't mean it didn't capture our hearts, going all the way back to when we first tried it at this year's Game Developers Conference. With so much charm packed into this adorable little package, our staff and readers came to enjoy every step in this journey.

Little Kitty, Big City was an admirable first outing for Double Dagger Studio and we're excited to see what this team has lined up next. We never believed that such a small furball could leave our hearts so full, but here we are with Shacknews' Best Cozy Game of 2024.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.