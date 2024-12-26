New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Best Cozy Game of 2024 - Little Kitty, Big City

Double Dagger Studio made all of our worries disappear ever-so-briefly with its tale of an adorable lost kitty in a giant metropolis.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Coziness can come from many places, but love, warmth, and comfort can often come from the cuddliest side of the animal kingdom. Cats have certainly been featured in games before, sometimes even in starring roles. In 2024, no furry feline got its day more than the nomadic star of Little Kitty, Big City.

Double Dagger Studio came on the indie gaming scene this year with this special tale of a lost kitty cat wandering a giant metropolis. In Little Kitty, Big City, players didn't have the pressures that are usually attached to a bustling borough. Instead, players got to wander the town at their own leisure, get involved in wholesome mischief, meet new friends, and even don different hats. The objective may ultimately be to find home, but when there's this much fun to be had, what's the rush to do so?

Wandering the city in Little Kitty, Big City

Source: Double Dagger Studio

Shacknews didn't issue a full review to Little Kitty, Big City, but that doesn't mean it didn't capture our hearts, going all the way back to when we first tried it at this year's Game Developers Conference. With so much charm packed into this adorable little package, our staff and readers came to enjoy every step in this journey.

Little Kitty, Big City was an admirable first outing for Double Dagger Studio and we're excited to see what this team has lined up next. We never believed that such a small furball could leave our hearts so full, but here we are with Shacknews' Best Cozy Game of 2024.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
