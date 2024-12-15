How the Hollvania seasonal cycle works - Warframe It's not always sunny in Hollvania.

The new Hollvania area in Warframe is very interesting as it has four unique seasons: cycling through Winter, Spring, Summer, and Autumn. The map visual will change with each season, and there will be plenty of challenges to complete and rewards to get before they roll over.

The seasons can be checked on the calendar in the new POM console and can be found on your Orbiter or in the mall. Usually, easy season will last for one week, giving you time to play through the different days, finish challenges, converse with the members of the Hex, and earn rewards.

You can find the real world dates of the first four seasons below:

Winter : December 13, 2024 - December 22, 2024 (as this is the first season, and the update has just launched, it shall last a little longer than the usual week).

Spring: December 22, 2024 - December 29, 2024

Summer: December 29, 2024 - January 5, 2025

Autumn: January 5, 2025 - January 12, 2025

Each season contains 3 months, that will have their own To Dos, prizes, and Hex Overrides:

Winter: January, February, and March Spring: April, May, and June Summer : July, August, and September Autumn : October, November, and December



To Dos in the calendar are similar to challenges from the Nightwave seasons, but they must be completed during Höllvania missions. Each month in a season has two To Dos, and the missions can be launched from the console or the bounty board, it doesn't matter which one.

Prizes should be pretty obvious, as they are rewards that you can unlock when you reach that day in the calendar. Each month has two rewards, and they are randomly generated, so there will be no rhyme or reason to them. They can include Arcanes, Archon Shards, Adapters, Orokin Catalysts and Reactors, and more.

Finally, Hex Overrides are buffs that will last for the duration of the season. There are only three of these per month, and they can be quite powerful. Pick carefully to compliment your builds when you unlock them, as you will have different options you can choose from.

