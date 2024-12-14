Shack Chat: What was your favorite reveal from The Game Awards 2024?

It was a great week of video game recognition and reveals at Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards 2024. While we love to see amazing titles recognized throughout the gaming landscape that provided this year’s most exciting entertainment, we also love to see good surprises and reveals and this year’s Game Awards were full of them. With such a good presentation, we share our favorite reveals from The Game Awards 2024.

Question: What was your favorite reveal from The Game Awards 2024?

Intergalactic: The Heretic Project - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Watch Party Attendee

It's wild to imagine that Geoff saved the best premiere for last, but on a show with new reveals from The Witcher, Elden Ring, and Okami, it's the new sci-fi story from Naughty Dog that has me the most intrigued. I already know what level of storytelling the makers of Uncharted and The Last of Us are capable of reaching and I'm interested to see what epic tales we get from this new world.

I'm also interested in seeing just how much more product placement they can squeeze into the actual game. It started to feel like a scene out of Wayne's World.

Okami - TJ Denzer, Senior News Editor and Capcom Old Head

Nothing could have prepared me for seeing Okami make a return at The Game Awards 2024. It wasn’t just that we’re getting a new Okami game in the RE Engine either. It was that Hideki Kamiya has returned to direct the game under his new CLOVERS studio (homage to Clover Studio at which he developed the original Okami).

Even just the Okami looked gorgeous, and I cannot wait to see what kind of artistic beauty Kamiya in his team bring to this game. The original Okami was a visual masterpiece that holds up even today. I know it must be early on since we didn’t even get a release window, but I truly can’t wait to see more of what an Okami 2 holds for us.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Project - Asif Khan, CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Source: PlayStation Studios

I am so excited to see Naughty Dog making a new game with a whole new theme. That reveal trailer was hype and left me wanting to see more. And Trent Reznor on the OST? Give me this game immediately!

Blackfrost: The Long Dark 2 - Bill Lavoy, Mayor of Harmont

Anyone who talks to me about video games for more than a few minutes knows how I feel about The Long Dark. I’ve played for over a thousand hours, watched for a thousand more, and written about it extensively. When Hinterland launched their pop-up store, I dropped $300 on shirts and mugs, and would have spent more if I didn’t already own a hatchet.

Imagine my surprise when I’m watching The Game Awards with the Shacknews staff and I hear people talking about a “Bill Lavoy game.” As I looked up I said, “Of course it’s a Bill Lavoy game, it has snow, deer, a person chopping down a tree…” As I continued to watch, however, I started to think to myself, “Hinterland is going to sue these people into dust.” It wasn’t until I spotted a can of Pinnacle Peaches that I realized what this was; The Long Dark 2.

I didn’t yell or scream, I just watched quietly. Honestly, I think I might be in shock. One of my greatest fears is what I’m going to do when I can’t play The Long Dark anymore. Not that it’s an imminent fear, but it’s something I’ve considered. The Long Dark 2 showing up at The Game Awards was almost a reassurance to my soul that the world I love to immerse myself in isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it’s going to grow.

The Witcher 4 - Sam Chandler, Butcher of Byron Bay

Look, The Witcher 4 was hands down my favorite reveal from The Game Awards 2024. I’m incredibly excited to see what CD Projekt Red does with the franchise, especially following Cyberpunk 2077 and how that game turned into one of the best games out there. But I also want to shout out some of the other titles I’m keen for: Borderlands 4, Den of Wolves, Turok Origins, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Splitgate 2, Split Fiction, Kyora, Midnight Murder Club, Tales of the Shire, Thick as Thieves, Ninja Gaiden, heck, even Rematch looks great. I don’t think I’ve ever seen this style of soccer game before.

And, of course, who could forget Elden Ring: Nightreign. Though, I’m really not too sure about this one. Seems rather out there in terms of design.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword - Dennis White Jr., Captain Capcom after that Show

There were some incredible announcements at The Game Awards this year and I loved seeing first looks at new Elden Ring content and the return of Virtua Fighter after over 15 years. But I am also extremely excited to see the Onimusha franchise return after almost 20 years with Onimusha: Way of the Sword. I love some quality Samurai action in cinema like the recent Shōgun show on FX and also enjoy seeing it in gaming as well, especially when interesting monsters and demons might also be in the mix. The tech side has come so far since the previous games that I think the potential for this new title is massive. I’m also excited to see this game announced as a brand new entry in the series. It’s not a remaster or remake, but a brand-new story. What a time for us Capcom fans right now. I never thought we’d be getting a new Onimusha game and an Okami sequel announced at the same time! At this rate, maybe Dino Crisis will make a return. Ok, I won’t push my luck but I’m definitely hype for this one

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet - Donovan Erskine, Was impressed by this year’s show

Source: PlayStation Studios

After the debacle surrounding The Last of Us Online, I had assumed it would be years before we got any new game announcements from Naughty Dog. What a pleasant surprise it was to see that they’ve been working behind the scenes on something completely new. Intergalactic not only looks visually stunning, but its retrofuturism makes it feel like we’re about to get the closest thing possible to a AAA Cowboy Bebop video game. I’m already sold on the world and characters, and will begin counting down the days until I can learn more.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound - Steve Tyminski, Sneak like a Ninja!

What was my favorite reveal from the Game Awards this year? Usually the Game Awards doesn’t have too many reveals for the type of games I like but it looks like this year may have been a little different. Bandai Namco has been going in an interesting direction with Pac-Man recently, but I don’t think anyone had it on their bingo card that it would be an action-platformer that could be a Metroidvania as well. Another game that looks like my type of game is Rematch. I haven’t enjoyed a Soccer game since Mario Soccer on the GameCube and this feels like an arcade-style Soccer game. If they allow body checking into the force-field like boards, then I’m in even more.

But I think my favorite announcement from The Game Awards had to be when there were more Muppets on stage. All kidding aside, Ninja Gaiden Ragebound was my favorite announcement. I think the Ninja Gaiden series is one of the few games I haven’t played on the Stevetendo Show so we might have to fix that in 2025. Anyway, a Ninja Gaiden game made by Dotemu and the Blasphemous team sounds like a perfect match. It will be interesting to see this project move forward. I’ll give honorable mentions to Steel Paws, Dungeon Fighter: Arad, and Elden Ring: Nightreign as games I’m going to keep an eye out for.

These were our picks for our favorite reveals from The Game Awards 2024, but what are yours? Be sure to check out our full recap if you missed anything from the show!