Where to find Flatfoot at the Vaulted Value Propositions Bank - Lego Fornite Brick Life Security work is a risky business, but it's worth it to keep the city safe.

If you have opted to do some security work in Lego Fortnite Brick Life, you will need to track down Flatfoot to get some jobs from here. It's a good way to earn some quick cash, as the jobs tend to be very easy, earning you around 500 credits each time.

Source: Shacknews

Flatfoot can be found in the basement area of the Vaulted Value Proposition Bank in the northwest corner of the city. Walk in the door, take a left behind the tills, and walk down the stairs on your right. Flatfoot can be found down there wearing a white shirt and usually talking to another player or NPC.

Interact with her to get some work, which could be an assortment of jobs, depending on what you are randomly assigned.

How to use a Megaphone in Lego Fortnite Brick Life

Source: Shacknews

To use a megaphone, you will need to take one off the wall behind Flatfoot's desk. Interact with it to add it to your hotbar, then highlight it by pressing the relevant number and hit the fire button to use it. This will complete the quest, and you will get 500 credits.

How to flash your badge



Source: Shacknews

To flash your badge, you will first need to get one. Head back upstairs, and you will find a badge machine in the lobby. Interact with it to get one, then use it the same way you would a megaphone while standing in front of an NPC to flash your badge at them.

