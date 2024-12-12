How to get Warframe Twitch Drops Digital Extremes can be notoriously generous with Twitch Drops during big events. Don't miss out.

The only thing better than a Warframe you have lovingly constructed yourself after grinding out the parts and resources is one you get for free because the developers were in the mood to give some stuff away. Digital Extremes have quite the history of dropping free Warframes, weapons, and vital resources during major events, so don't miss out on those Twitch Drops.

How to get Warframe Twitch Drops

To be able to claim Warframe Twitch Drops, you will need to link your Warframe account and your Twitch account.

Go to the official Warframe Twitch link page

Hit the "Link Account" button

Select the account you wish to log in with. You can log in with your Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or Apple account.

Check that the connection is active on the Connections page

That's it; you're all linked up and ready to go.

To actually get the drops, you will need to watch specific streams. These can be official Digital Extremes events like the DevStreams or TennoCon, or there might be drop campaigns around the release of new updates and expansions. You can also earn them when other streamers are showcasing the game. Streams that have active drops will be streaming Warframe with the word DROP in their stream title, so you'll know you can watch them.

When you have watched a stream for long enough to claim a drop, you need to go to the Twitch drop inventory page and claim it there. The item can take up to 10 minutes to be added to your linked account.

Important note for Twitch iOS App users: You can earn rewards by watching via the Twitch App, but you cannot claim them there. You will need to do that via a web browser on your phone or computer.

