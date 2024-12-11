How to play Lego Fortnite Brick Life The Lego Fortnite collaboration has led to something very interesting.

The Lego Fortnite collaboration continues to grow, and with the survival mode recently changing to Odyssey and seeing the arrival of the Storm King, the all-new Brick Life mode has also been announced, showing that Epic is really doubling down on their efforts to entice Lego fans into the game.

How to play Lego Fortnite Brick Life



Source: Epic Games

Brick Life will be a separate mode in Fortnite and will be playable from its own tile on the Discover screen, just like Lego Fortnite Odyssey. The game mode will launch on December 12, 2024. It will go live at 06:00 AM PT, the usual time for Fortnite updates in the current iteration of the game. This means you need Fortnite itself to be installed if you wish to play the mode, even if you are not interested in the main game.

Lego Fortnite will be available on all the same platforms and game versions that you usually play Fortnite on, and the only region it will not be available from launch will be South Korea.

What can you do in Lego Fortnite Brick Life

Lego Fortnite Brick Life is designed for 32 players to embrace the trend that was started with games like GTA RP. You can work and live inside the world, playing a character if you choose to do so, which is clearly what Epic Games is hoping for.

You will be able to take on jobs such as a courier, professor, security officer, Scoundrel, sushi chef, Bobom Milk Tea Bobarista, or fortune teller, which all sound very interesting. You will also be able to have your own living quarters that you can organize and decorate as you see fit.

After that, there will be all manner of activities to take part in, like parties, driving bikes and cars, heading to the beach, or exploring the mysterious school. I'll be diving in on launch to fully explore the mode and see what kind of mysteries I can uncover, as I am sure Epic will have a lot of secrets tucked away inside this new mode.

