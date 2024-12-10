Where to collect a Fire Oni Mask or Void Oni Mask - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 It's time to take the demon's power from them in Fortnite.

It's time to get to grips with the power of the demons by grabbing one of their Fire or Void Oni Masks. I'll show you where the easiest one to grab is because these can be awkward to get, especially if you try to get them from the big bosses.

Where to collect a Fire Oni Mask or Void Oni Mask - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Source: Shacknews

For a Fire or Void Oni Mask, we will need to deal with a demon, and not all of them are created equally. Some don't drop masks, and some of the ones that do are tough to deal with and tend to attract a lot of players. What we are looking for is a patrolling demon that is easier to deal with.

Look for the small mask icon shown on the map above, and that will lead you to one of the patrolling demons. These are easier to deal with, having just two henchmen and pretty manageable attacks. Just make sure you have some shields and a solid weapon before you try to take them on. When defeated, they will drop either a Fire or Void Oni Mask for you, as well as a boon card.

Decide to use the Mask or rid yourself of it

Now, you need to decide if you want to embrace the power of the demons or refuse it. If you want to embrace it, use the mask ability by hitting the fire button. If you wish to rid yourself of it, drop the mask from your inventory or pick up any other piece of loot to replace it.

We don't know what the lore implications are of your choice at this point in time, so you just have to do whatever speaks to you. Personally, I dropped the mask because I am not siding with any island-invading demons, thank you very much.

Be sure to check out our Fortnite page for more helpful guides.