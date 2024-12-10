Where to locate Daigo's underground hidden workshop - Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 There are a lot of mysterious forces at play on the island, so we need to find out what Daigo knows.

With the demons still casting an uncomfortable shadow across the island, it is time to find out what Daigo is up to in Fortnite Chapter 6, Season 1. You will need to visit his secret underground hidden workshop to find out what he has been doing.

Source: Shacknews

Make your way to Masked Meadows in the south of the island, and look for a bright purple/pink smoke billowing from underground. Jump down into the hole the smoke is coming from and then follow the cloud of smoke through the tunnels to get to the main workshop area.

Here, you will find three things that you need to interact with. The bright device is on the right side, and the masks and pictures on the left side. Do that with both, and finally, interact with the main machine in the workshop to complete your investigation. Make sure you pay attention to the lore drops, but there will be no spoilers here!

