Shacknews Most Improved Game of 2024 - F-Zero 99

F-Zero 99 released in an excellent place but Nintendo has raised the bar by improving the title with brand new content.
F-Zero 99 was the 2023 surprise release that rocked the F-Zero world. Not only did it launch in impeccable condition, Nintendo didn’t forget about it, choosing instead to release a myriad of updates. Each of these new versions added something new to what was already a 10-out-of-10 experience.

Nintendo kicked off the support almost immediately with F-Zero 99 with the first patch dropping in October and the first batch of new additions coming in November 2023. Since then, the game received an update every single month, except for a couple in 2024.

F-Zero received a Classic mode which featured 20-player races with the same rules as the SNES version of F-Zero. This mode was joined by countless new leagues and events for players to participate in including Classic Mini Prix, Festival Queen League, weekend events, and more.

Nintendo also added new tracks, secret tracks, mirror tracks, rearranged gimmicks on some, and tracks that players never thought would see the light of day again. One of the most recent collections was the iconic Ace League Satellaview Tracks, a collection that included Mute City 4, Sand Storm 1, Sand Storm 2, Big Blue 2, and Silence 2.

On the cosmetic side, players got the ability to express themselves in new and exciting ways. F-Zero 99 received backdrops, badges, and borders used to customize players’ Pilot Cards. Once this was added, Nintendo frequently released new badges for players to earn along with boost colors, spin effects, emotes, decals, and more.

It wasn’t just visuals either, F-Zero 99 received core systems that elevated the play experience. Users could create Private Lobbies where they could verse friends and still earn EXP, granted it was at a reduced rate. There was also a Steer Assist added for those who need help avoiding barriers and rough patches (or from falling off of jumps) and Challenge Highlights.

It’s hard to understate just how much love Nintendo has shown F-Zero 99 over the course of its first year on the Nintendo Switch. While there were other worthy nominees in this race, F-Zero 99 has secured first place as the Shacknews Most Improved Game of 2024.

Be sure to read over the rest of the Shacknews Awards in our Year of the Games: 2024 feature.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

