How to get Regal Shards and Regal Orbs - Path of Exile 2 The path to true power has regal undertones.

Regal Shards and Regal Orbs will be vital to level up your items in Path of Exile 2, so you will want to get as many of them as you can. Here is where they come from and how to use them.

You can get Regal Shards by DIsenchanting rare items (yellow), and getting a ten-stack of Regal Shards will transform them into a Regal Orb. Regal Shards, and Orb, for that matter, do also have a chance to drop from mobs, but this seems to be very rare right now, at least in the early game. This can be a problem if you are trying to get on the power curve you will need to ride to get out of Act 1 and into Act 2.

Regal Orbs can be used to upgrade a magic item (blue) to a rare item (yellow). This will increase the item's effectiveness and add an additional modifier. Rare items can also have a maximum of six modifiers, making them very powerful and a real game changer when you start to get them to help your build.

Where to get Regal Shards in the early game



So far, these are proving to be rare drops, so a good quick farm for them is the witch in the Clearfell area. Beira of the Rotten Pack can be found roughly in the center of the area, and should only take a short time to clear. That time will be reduced to mere seconds after you get a few skills and upgrades under your belt.

She will drop lots of blues, occasional yellows, and might even drop the odd Regal Shard. Just make sure you are using the map reset method in order to do the farming as quickly as possible.

